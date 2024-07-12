It is right to ask for NATO’s attention to the Southern front, a position that Italy has long been ready to claim its own candidate as special envoy. This is how analysts read the results of the NATO summit where support for Ukraine was also reaffirmed. “The summit went very well: a substantially cohesive NATO, beyond individual positions, took a very clear and unequivocal position regarding support for Ukraine, support that was first of all political and only subsequently economic and military. The Italian government comes out of it in a very positive way and the prime minister reaffirmed, beyond any possibility of interpretation, the Atlantic line and support for Ukraine that our country has always had”, Andrea Margelletti, president of the International Studies Centre (CeSi), comments to Adnkronos adding that “Italy has once again demonstrated its coherence and seriousness”.

Regarding the attention given by our country to the Southern flank, according to Margelletti “it is good to remember the words of a few weeks ago of Minister Crosetto when he underlined that the challenge to the West is not only in Ukraine but also and above all in Africa, where both Russia and China are particularly aggressive especially from the point of view of weaving agreements to take natural resources that are fundamental for the technological development of the West”. “I believe that the Italian candidacy towards the South – underlines the president of Cesi referring to the possible Italian candidacy for a special envoy to the Southern flank – walks on the legs of the ideas of Crosetto who had said not to look only to the East as risks but also to the South”. A right direction according to Margelletti because “our country, which is immersed in the Mediterranean, has the duty to look at the risks and opportunities that come from every side”.

For the General Leonardo Tricarico, former Chief of Staff of the Air Force and current president of the Icsa Foundation“it would be worth considering as an undoubted success the establishment of a significant position within the alliance’s organizational chart specifically dedicated to the Southern front, to Africa in essence. After at least 30 years of systematic and peremptory appeals, with Italy at the forefront, to focus NATO’s attention on its Southern flank, the weakest and most exposed one, and after having received only a miserable intelligence unit in Naples years ago thanks to the fear of terrorism, it seems that now the seed sown is destined to germinate and grow in conjunction with the magmatic proliferation of a neocolonialism that threatens everyone”.

“Meloni did well to demand with evident determination and lucidity a less sterile attention to the African question, thus laying the foundations to accompany with the desirable framework of security her Mattei Plan otherwise destined to fail – underlines General Tricarico – No initiative of any kind is possible today in the African continent without ensuring a scenario free from disturbances that in recent times have been multiplying thanks above all to Putin”.

The General Marco Bertolini, former commander of the Joint Operations Commandrecalls that “Italy has always been very focused on the Southern front, the one on which we are most exposed, while NATO’s attention is essentially focused on the Eastern front. Italy has been pushing for several governments to have NATO’s attention on the Southern front, but it is not yet clear whether this attention will be given and in what terms”. “It is certainly a rational and justified choice – continues General Bertolini – Let’s not forget that the Southern front has been made delicate by the situation in Libya because with the relations that Italy had with Gaddafi’s Libya we had someone who controlled the origins from the Sahel”. As for the support for Ukraine reiterated at the NATO summit and the commitment to aid also with the Samp-T system, General Bertolini underlines: “It is a limited resource and a significant sacrifice that is asked of us, but it is clear that it is an important system”.