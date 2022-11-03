NATO | Expert: Turkey may ratify Finland’s NATO membership before Sweden

Jens Stoltenberg is traveling to Turkey today to untie Finland and Sweden’s NATO knot.

Military alliance Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg is scheduled to begin his visit to Turkey today. The topic of the discussions is most obviously Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO membership.

Stoltenberg will meet with the Turkish foreign minister today Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and will hold a press conference with him at half past six in the evening Finnish time. Tomorrow, he will meet the president of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Turkey is the last country that has not yet announced its decision to ratify Finland’s and Sweden’s applications. Hungary’s ratification is also missing, but the country is expected to ratify the agreement in December.

So far, Turkey has shown more sympathy for Finland’s NATO demands than Sweden’s.

Director of the Turkey Research Program at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy and author of a book about the Turkish president Soner Cagaptay assesses to STT that it may be very likely that Turkey would ratify Finland’s application before Sweden.

“I think there is a real possibility that Turkey will give the green light to Finland before Sweden,” he says.

However, the situation is difficult for Finland as well, because the state leadership has clearly expressed that Finland would like to join NATO together with Sweden. The reason for this is, among other things, defense planning and the fact that the countries have submitted applications together and together they have also been accepted as members in other countries.

Turkey has demanded Sweden, among other things, to hand over people it considers to have connections with the Kurdish guerrilla organization PKK and the Islamic Gülen movement accused of the coup attempt in Turkey.

Sweden’s new government has assured its commitment to Turkey’s concerns. The country’s freshly baked prime minister by Ulf Kristersson is scheduled to travel to Turkey next week to discuss the NATO membership situation, according to Turkish sources.

News agency According to Reuters, Kristersson has also written a letter to Erdoğan in which he has assured Sweden of its willingness to cooperate in the fight against terrorism against and having taken “concrete measures” to promote the matter.

“Sweden is now trying to signal even more strongly that it understands Turkey’s concerns. However, it is difficult to assess whether it will lead to anything,” says a senior researcher at the Foreign Policy Institute Toni Alaranta for STT.

The new government is estimated to be more sympathetic to negotiating, for example, the rejection of asylum applications of persons whom Turkey considers a threat to itself.

However, at least in public, Turkey has shown no signs of acquiescing. A representative of the country’s ruling party, AKP Ömer Çelik stated on Monday at a press conference that “Sweden speaks beautifully, but the practical actions are few”, according to the online magazine al-Monitor.

The difficulty of Kristersson’s upcoming visit is also possibly predicted by the fact that only a day before Stoltenberg’s trip, two Turkish media published a story about Gülenists living in Sweden.

“They contained a long report about Gülenists living in Stockholm, including names and addresses and pictures. Movements around Stockholm have been followed,” says Alaranta.

NATO Stoltenberg has tried to act as a kind of mediator in the negotiations, who has communicated a strong understanding of Turkey’s viewpoints.

Researcher Cagaptay considers Stoltenberg to be the kind of negotiator Turkey trusts.

“His visit is a good thing, and Turkey sees him as a reliable negotiator between Sweden and Turkey.”

However, Stoltenberg has also received criticism. According to Al-Monitor’s sources, Stoltenberg would have pressured Sweden to consider Turkey’s demands. An anonymous interviewed source even statedthat Stoltenberg is “completely blind” to Turkey’s human rights violations and close relations with Russia.

“Erdoğan’s people will love Stoltenberg and his typical views”, the same source anticipates the visit.

Alaranta also considers that Stoltenberg’s position has been partially problematic.

“A similar message was received from the meeting in Madrid. Some anonymous sources said at the time that Stoltenberg had also put pressure on the Swedish delegation at the meeting.”

“I think it’s a bit problematic if this is the case. He should be an impartial actor. It cannot be that he starts to define Sweden’s foreign policy line.”

Also In Sweden, an internal critical discussion has arisen about how far one can go in responding to Turkey’s demands. For example, a researcher specializing in Turkey and the Middle East at the Swedish Foreign Policy Institute Bitte Hammargren wrote to a Swedish daily to Svenska Dagbladet an article in which he demanded the Swedish Prime Minister not to listen only to Erdoğan. According to him, Sweden cannot make compromises regarding the rule of law.

Regarding Finland, Turkey has re-requested, among other things, six extradition requests evaluation. However, according to the Ministry of Justice, they are not about to be opened because the solutions have already been made. In Finland, the government cannot decide on extradition requests either, but the decisions are the responsibility of civil servants.

However, progress has been communicated from both the Swedish and Finnish state leaders. For example, the foreign minister Pekka Haavisto (green) stated to MTV news on Wednesdaythat in the best possible situation, Turkey’s missing ratification could be obtained already this year.

“It is difficult to say whether such messages are meant to comfort citizens that everything is fine. But on the other hand, it also happened at the Madrid meeting that the Swedish management’s announcements about progress were true,” says Alaranta.

Although Turkey has genuine security-related concerns, NATO applications can also be examined in the context of Turkish elections, says Cagaptay.

“The elections are scheduled to be held officially in the summer, but at the same time there is a real possibility that they will be held in advance already earlier in the spring.”

The new election law approved by the Turkish government has given indications of this, among other things.

According to Cagaptay, due to the elections, Turkey may specifically delay the approval of Sweden’s application.

“Turkey can delay the approval of Sweden’s membership and do it a few months before the elections because it takes advantage of Erdogan.”

It will be especially beneficial if Sweden makes concessions to Turkey.

“Europe and Turkey have a love-hate relationship. If Sweden makes concessions, Erdoğan will get the message that he has brought Europe to its knees,” says Cagaptay.