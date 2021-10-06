How did you feel about this article?

According to NATO, Vladimir Putin’s relationship with Russia “is at the lowest point since the end of the Cold War”| Photo: EFE/EPA/EVGENIY PAULIN/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) expelled eight diplomats from Russia for allegedly being spies (undeclared Russian secret service agents) and also reduced to ten the total number of diplomats the country can accredit to the Alliance.

“NATO’s policy towards Russia remains consistent. We have strengthened our deterrence and defense in response to Russia’s aggressive actions, while remaining open to meaningful dialogue”, stressed sources heard by EFE Agency.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg acknowledged on Tuesday (5) that the transatlantic alliance’s relations with Russia are “at their lowest point since the end of the Cold War”, with the Russian government increasingly “ aggressive” abroad, more “repressive” internally.

Stoltenberg cited Russia’s “illegal annexation” of Crimea in 2014 and its “continuous destabilization” in eastern Ukraine as a turning point. “The prospect is serious,” warned Stoltenberg, who will chair this Thursday (7) in Brussels a previously scheduled meeting of the North Atlantic Council with allied national security advisers.

In 2018, NATO expelled seven Russian diplomats in response to the poisoning of former spy Sergey Skripal in Salisbury, southern England.

Russia repudiated the accusations released on Wednesday (6), which it considered “unfounded”. “I have no doubt that the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry will propose adequate response measures, not necessarily symmetrical ones,” said Leonid Slutski, head of the international affairs committee of the Duma, the lower house of parliament.

Slutski accused the “collective West” of maintaining a course of “diplomatic antagonism” with Russia. “Depriving eight officials of the Russian representation in NATO of credential will further reduce the level of cooperation,” he warned.

According to Slutski, the place of the Russian delegation in the Atlantic Alliance is “vacant”, which will not contribute to the dialogue between Moscow and Brussels. “All accusations against the Russians about alleged malicious activities are gratuitous and will not be confirmed,” added the deputy.