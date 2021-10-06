<div id="paywall-google"><div class="wrapper"><div class="col-12 wgt-social-reactions reactions-mobile"><div class="gp-social-reactions"><h2 class="title">How did you feel about this article?<\/h2><\/div><\/div><\/div><div class="wgt-main-image"><picture class="img-fallback"><source media="(min-width: 768px)" data-srcset="https:\/\/media.gazetadopovo.com.br\/2021\/10\/06173308\/russia-otan-960x540.jpg, https:\/\/media.gazetadopovo.com.br\/2021\/10\/06173308\/russia-otan-1280x720.jpg 2x" srcset="https:\/\/www.gazetadopovo.com.br\/assets2\/images\/svg\/gazeta-fallback.svg"><source media="(min-width: 480px)" data-srcset="https:\/\/media.gazetadopovo.com.br\/2021\/10\/06173308\/russia-otan-660x372.jpg, https:\/\/media.gazetadopovo.com.br\/2021\/10\/06173308\/russia-otan-960x540.jpg 2x" srcset="https:\/\/www.gazetadopovo.com.br\/assets2\/images\/svg\/gazeta-fallback.svg"><source media="(min-width: 1px)" data-srcset="https:\/\/media.gazetadopovo.com.br\/2021\/10\/06173308\/russia-otan-380x214.jpg, https:\/\/media.gazetadopovo.com.br\/2021\/10\/06173308\/russia-otan-660x372.jpg 2x" srcset="https:\/\/www.gazetadopovo.com.br\/assets2\/images\/svg\/gazeta-fallback.svg"><\/source><\/source><\/source><\/picture><p><figcaption class="img-info"><span class="img-caption">According to NATO, Vladimir Putin's relationship with Russia "is at the lowest point since the end of the Cold War"<\/span><span class="img-credit">| Photo: EFE\/EPA\/EVGENIY PAULIN\/SPUTNIK\/KREMLIN<\/span><\/figcaption><\/p><\/div><div class="wrapper"><p tabindex="0">The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) expelled eight diplomats from Russia for allegedly being spies (undeclared Russian secret service agents) and also reduced to ten the total number of diplomats the country can accredit to the Alliance.<\/p><p tabindex="0">\u201cNATO's policy towards Russia remains consistent. We have strengthened our deterrence and defense in response to Russia's aggressive actions, while remaining open to meaningful dialogue\u201d, stressed sources heard by EFE Agency.<\/p><p tabindex="0">NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg acknowledged on Tuesday (5) that the transatlantic alliance's relations with Russia are \u201cat their lowest point since the end of the Cold War\u201d, with the Russian government increasingly \u201c aggressive\u201d abroad, more \u201crepressive\u201d internally.<\/p><p tabindex="0">Stoltenberg cited Russia's \u201cillegal annexation\u201d of Crimea in 2014 and its \u201ccontinuous destabilization\u201d in eastern Ukraine as a turning point. "The prospect is serious," warned Stoltenberg, who will chair this Thursday (7) in Brussels a previously scheduled meeting of the North Atlantic Council with allied national security advisers.<\/p><p tabindex="0">In 2018, NATO expelled seven Russian diplomats in response to the poisoning of former spy Sergey Skripal in Salisbury, southern England.<\/p><p tabindex="0">Russia repudiated the accusations released on Wednesday (6), which it considered "unfounded". \u201cI have no doubt that the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry will propose adequate response measures, not necessarily symmetrical ones,\u201d said Leonid Slutski, head of the international affairs committee of the Duma, the lower house of parliament.<\/p><p tabindex="0">Slutski accused the \u201ccollective West\u201d of maintaining a course of \u201cdiplomatic antagonism\u201d with Russia. "Depriving eight officials of the Russian representation in NATO of credential will further reduce the level of cooperation," he warned.<\/p><p tabindex="0">According to Slutski, the place of the Russian delegation in the Atlantic Alliance is \u201cvacant\u201d, which will not contribute to the dialogue between Moscow and Brussels. "All accusations against the Russians about alleged malicious activities are gratuitous and will not be confirmed," added the deputy.<\/p><\/div><\/div>\r\n
