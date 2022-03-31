Brussels (agencies)

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced yesterday that the alliance does not see a withdrawal of Russian forces from Ukraine, and that he expects additional attacks in Ukraine. “According to our intelligence, the Russian units are not in the process of withdrawing, but rather repositioning, regrouping and strengthening their offensive in the Donbass region,” he said during a press conference. “At the same time, Russia continues to put pressure on Kyiv and other cities. So, we can expect additional attacks that will cause more suffering.” He added that NATO member states will continue to supply arms to Ukraine as long as necessary.