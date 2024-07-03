Home page politics

NATO wants to take over the coordination of arms deliveries and training activities for the Ukrainian armed forces. There are also expected to be changes in Kiev.

Brussels – NATO is expanding its civilian presence in Ukraine, which has been attacked by Russia. As a spokesman for the German Press Agency confirmed, the 32 alliance states have decided to send a kind of special representative to the capital Kiev. The high-ranking official is to manage the alliance’s political and practical support on site.

The background to this is that NATO wants to give the starting signal for a new mission to coordinate arms deliveries and training activities for the Ukrainian armed forces at the summit next week in Washington. The headquarters for this is to be set up in Wiesbaden, Germany.

The alliance was initially unable to say who would be given the new NATO post in Kiev. Further details would be communicated after the official selection, it said. The Wall Street Journal was the first to report on the plans.

Alliance has been present in Ukraine for a long time

NATO has had an official representation in Kyiv for almost a decade, which also manages a liaison office that has existed since the late 1990s and an information and documentation center. Among other things, it takes care of contacts with Ukrainian ministries and authorities and is intended to promote political dialogue and practical cooperation between NATO. It also advises authorities on activities to support the NATO-Ukraine partnership and reforms in the security and defense sector. There will also be more staff for this in the future.

The coordination of arms deliveries and training activities, which NATO intends to take over in the future, has so far been led by the United States. At the end of 2022, the United States set up a unit of around 300 soldiers called the Security Assistance Group-Ukraine (SAG-U) at the European headquarters of the US armed forces in Wiesbaden, Hesse.

Project for the Trump scenario

The NATO project is also seen as a precaution in the event of a possible return of Donald Trump to the US presidency from January 2025. Statements by the Republican in the past had raised doubts as to whether the USA would continue to support Ukraine under his leadership in the defensive war against Russia as it has done so far. The alliance fears that a political change of course in Washington could also affect the coordination of arms deliveries and training activities for the Ukrainian armed forces. dpa