The ship of the Dutch navy is currently off the Danish island of Bornholm. A NATO spokesman tells the newspaper that the ship is in the Baltic Sea to monitor the situation in the area. It would be “a planned commitment to show presence and solidarity with the entire alliance”. Sr. ms. Rotterdam, which is used for helicopter operations and for mooring landing craft, would be available for defense tasks.

The expansion of the military presence in the area coincides with the tense security situation between Russia and Ukraine. Western countries are very concerned about Russian troop build-up along the border with Ukraine and fear a possible invasion. Moscow denies having any plans for this, but wants NATO to exclude Ukraine from any membership of the military alliance.

On Wednesday, three Russian ships entered the Baltic Sea. Sweden decided to expand its military presence in the area. Since Friday, extra soldiers have therefore been patrolling the area.

