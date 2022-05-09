Thursday, May 12, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

NATO | EU Commissioner Jutta Urpilainen to MTV: I support Finland’s NATO membership

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 9, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
2
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The SDP council will decide on the party’s line this Saturday.

Commissioner Jutta Urpilainen (sd) tells MTV News support Finland’s possible membership of the military alliance NATO. As a Commissioner, Urpilainen is responsible for the EU’s international partnerships.

“At the moment, we are a NATO partner, but it does not give us the same decision-making and say in matters as if we were a member. I believe that by joining NATO, Finland will strengthen its own security, but also its right to speak, ”Urpilainen commented to MTV.

Major some SDP politicians have not expressed their views on NATO. The updated news from HS is displayedthat only five of the party’s MPs have so far made their views public. However, the party is expected to take a positive NATO stance from its meeting on Saturday, May 14th. For example, known as NATO critics Erkki Tuomioja and Kimmo Kiljunen have said they will vote for NATO.

See also  HS Helsinki Approaching the moment that everyone has to learn to drive again - New trend feature confuses driver's brain

Read more: Erkki Tuomioja of the SDP, known as a critic of NATO, says that he is ready to vote for Finland’s membership in NATO

President Sauli Niinistö will state its position no later than Thursday, May 12th. Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) may also state its position at the latest. However, this is not certain. Marin is on a business trip to Japan at the time.

As EU Commissioner, Urpilainen will not take part in a possible parliamentary vote on Finland’s NATO application.

“I think that if I were an MP and making a decision across the road, I would press the yes button,” Urpilainen tells MTV.

He says he believes that in the changed security situation, NATO is a clear and natural continuation of Finland’s decades-long integration into the West.

#NATO #Commissioner #Jutta #Urpilainen #MTV #support #Finlands #NATO #membership

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Abarth 500 electric, the prototypes anticipate the Scorpion EV

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.