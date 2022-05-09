NATO | EU Commissioner Jutta Urpilainen to MTV: I support Finland’s NATO membership

The SDP council will decide on the party’s line this Saturday.

Commissioner Jutta Urpilainen (sd) tells MTV News support Finland’s possible membership of the military alliance NATO. As a Commissioner, Urpilainen is responsible for the EU’s international partnerships.

“At the moment, we are a NATO partner, but it does not give us the same decision-making and say in matters as if we were a member. I believe that by joining NATO, Finland will strengthen its own security, but also its right to speak, ”Urpilainen commented to MTV.

Major some SDP politicians have not expressed their views on NATO. The updated news from HS is displayedthat only five of the party’s MPs have so far made their views public. However, the party is expected to take a positive NATO stance from its meeting on Saturday, May 14th. For example, known as NATO critics Erkki Tuomioja and Kimmo Kiljunen have said they will vote for NATO.

Read more: Erkki Tuomioja of the SDP, known as a critic of NATO, says that he is ready to vote for Finland’s membership in NATO

President Sauli Niinistö will state its position no later than Thursday, May 12th. Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) may also state its position at the latest. However, this is not certain. Marin is on a business trip to Japan at the time.

As EU Commissioner, Urpilainen will not take part in a possible parliamentary vote on Finland’s NATO application.

“I think that if I were an MP and making a decision across the road, I would press the yes button,” Urpilainen tells MTV.

He says he believes that in the changed security situation, NATO is a clear and natural continuation of Finland’s decades-long integration into the West.