NATO | Erkki Tuomioja of the SDP, known as a critic of NATO, says that he is ready to vote for Finland’s membership in NATO

Social Democrats veteran MP Erkki Tuomioja is known for its sluggish attitude towards Finland’s possible NATO membership and the debate surrounding it.

Among other things, Tuomioja is a US radio station in an interview stated that the Finnish media is under the control of war psychosis. In his May Day speech he, for his part, said that “the mainstream media, which has long marketed only one alternative”, has been “sometimes by inappropriate means” creating a pro-NATO opinion in Finland.

Now, however, Tuomioja tells HS that he is ready to vote in favor of the membership application in Parliament.

“I don’t see it as a matter of principle being voted against. In any case, here [jäsenhakemukseen] we are going, so then we have to go for it on a broad common front, ”says Tuomioja.

How has this end result come about?

Tuomioja emphasizes in the interview that it is not unreservedly in favor of NATO membership.

He says he still insists on his media criticism that options other than NATO membership have not been given enough prominence this spring. The same problem, he said, was in a report released last month that looked at a fundamental change in the security policy environment.

“The purpose of the reporting process has not been so much to consider alternatives but only to seek support and support for the NATO decision,” Tuomioja now criticizes the process.

According to Erkki Tuomioja, the development of EU defense co-operation and the defense alliance between Finland and Sweden would have been significant alternatives to NATO membership.

But what exactly are these options? According to Tuomioja, the development to be considered would have been, for example, the development of EU defense co-operation.

“The development of the EU’s defense capabilities has taken place in the last three years, more than in the thirty previous years.”

“We also have an extensive defense cooperation network between two or more countries, the most important of which is, of course, cooperation with Sweden. It could have been taken forward as a defense alliance between the two, ”Tuomioja mentions as another option.

Although the need for an open discussion has been emphasized in the keynote speeches, the presentation of such alternatives has not been considered good, Tuomioja believes. By this he refers, among other things, to the debate that kicked off last month when he said in an interview with the Swedish Minister of Defense that Hufvudstadsbladet Peter Hultqvistin proposed a Finnish-Swedish defense alliance as an alternative to NATO membership.

Tuomioja is particularly injured and says that some parties have suspected that the intentions of his actions are pro-Russian.

“In the security policy debate this spring, the question has been how best to guarantee the security of Finland and Finns,” he emphasizes.

NATO membership According to Tuomioja, the most important question is whether it is the best way to prevent Finland from going to war.

“If war breaks out somewhere else, we would automatically be a party to it as a NATO member. And if it were a war between NATO and Russia, we would be at the forefront. ”

According to Tuomioja, the question is not whether NATO would win such a conflict, but what would be left of Finland after such a conflict.

“But this is now a very theoretical reflection, because there is no proper desire to map these options.”

Although Tuomioja is not uncritical of NATO, he has come to the conclusion that NATO membership has ultimately remained the only option, as there is no discussion of other options.

“It already has the support of the vast majority of the government and parliament. And it is not clear what the leadership of the Social Democratic Party will take, ”he opens his mind.

He also considers the support of the majority of the people to be clear.

However, completely unreservedly, Tuomioja is not ready to vote in favor of the NATO membership application.

“If an attempt were made to make this a coercive solution in which the deputies would not have a free hand, then, for reasons of principle, there would be a great temptation to vote against it,” Tuomioja states, referring to group disciplinary practices.

“But if this is done from the beginning so that everyone has to think about their own decision, I will be in the majority.”

Erkki Tuomioja says that he has tried to promote a situation in which Finland and Sweden apply for NATO membership at the same time.

Ifor as Tuomioja says, when Finland submits its application for membership in NATO, it should be done at the same time as Sweden.

“I have spoken to several ministers and former ministers and I have a pretty strong idea that Sweden is also coming to NATO. The position of the Social Democrats will not be unanimous, but it is quite clear that it will be positive for NATO membership, ”Tuomioja mentions.

According to him, Finland has also recently been ready to keep pace with the NATO debate in a way that does not create difficulties for the ongoing process in Sweden.

This has enabled efforts to promote the simultaneous application of Finland and Sweden.

“I have tried to make it clear to them that Finland will apply for NATO in a couple of weeks, and it would be hoped that Sweden would do the same. To convince people that walking together is in the common interest of both, ”says Tuomioja.