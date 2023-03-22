NATO | Erdoğan’s letter of recommendation for Finland’s NATO membership arrived in the Turkish parliament – in the letter, Sweden is also treated favorably

According to a Turkish journalist living in exile in Sweden, the processing of the ratification can take from three days to a week, but the schedule is ultimately in the hands of the autocratic President Erdoğan.

Finland NATO membership ratification took a new step in Turkey when the president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan a letter of recommendation for Finland’s membership was received in the Turkish parliament at the beginning of this week. Erdoğan’s letter is dated Friday last week and was seized by parliament on Monday.

In the letter, Erdoğan recommends the ratification of Finland’s NATO membership because “Finland’s membership in NATO strengthens Euro-Atlantic security, including that of Turkey,” the letter states.

The letter was published on Twitter by a Turkish journalist living in exile in Sweden Abdullah Bozkurt stated on Tuesday that the ratification of Finland’s membership is discussed somewhat unconventionally in two committees of the Turkish parliament: the foreign affairs and defense committees.

Usually, according to him, the ratifications have only gone to the foreign affairs committee, after which the matter goes to the review of the entire 600-member parliament.

When The committee hearing and the possible debate in the entire parliament have been completed, the vote and finally the president’s signature are ahead.

Turkey’s foreign affairs committee is scheduled to discuss Finland’s NATO membership on Thursday, according to Turkey’s official Anadolu news agency STT. According to the Turkish newspaper Hürriyet, the matter may proceed to the parliamentary session on Friday or Saturday.

President Erdoğan’s AK party has a majority in the parliament with the allied party MHP, so the handling and schedule of the case is ultimately in Erdoğan’s hands, as it has been throughout the last year, according to experts.

“The timetable is completely dependent on how Erdoğan and his people want to proceed with this. It can take three days or a week for this to be pushed through the committee and the entire parliament, if they want to,” Bozkurt told HS by phone from Stockholm. He runs the Nordic Research & Monitoring Network news site, which focuses especially on Turkey.

Bozkurt pointed out that in his letter, Erdoğan does not single out Sweden in any way, although he has previously criticized Sweden in clear words.

“No criticism of Sweden whatsoever. This means that Sweden’s membership is also in the pipeline. It’s just a matter of time,” Bozkurt interpreted the letter.

The letter itself has a very neutral tone, which clearly differs from the often harsh language of the autocratic Erdoğan.

“Finland and Sweden have been identified as NATO’s two closest partners. The country duo participates in extensive and multidimensional cooperation with the coalition”, in Erdoğan’s letter published on the parliament’s website is characterized.

President Sauli Niinistö visited Turkey last week, and on Friday Erdoğan announcedthat Turkey ratifies Finland’s NATO membership.

On the same day, Erdoğan scolded Sweden that the country had “opened the door to terrorists”. Sweden’s NATO membership has thus remained in a state of uncertainty.

Journalist Bozkurt said that he is not surprised by Erdoğan’s softening of tone towards Sweden – at least as expressed in the letter.

“When Finland and Sweden applied to NATO, I predicted that Erdoğan would make a big fuss, but that in the end he would bow to the pressure and give the green light to both application processes. And that’s exactly what’s happening,” Bozkurt said.

Bozkurt has been in exile in Sweden since the failed coup attempt in Turkey in 2016. Bozkurt is wanted by Turkey on suspicion of belonging to the Gülenist movement.

The Gülenists have been accused of a coup attempt and “terrorism”. Bozkurt is earlier spoke about the “witch hunt” targeting journalists, but on Tuesday he did not want to comment further on his background.

President Sauli Niinistö met the President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, in Ankara, the capital of Turkey, on Friday last week.

United States and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg have persuaded Erdoğan to accept the membership of Finland and Sweden. However, Erdoğan has divided the countries’ ratifications into two compartments: Finland’s acceptance into NATO has been promised before the Turkish parliamentary and presidential elections on May 14, while Sweden’s schedule is open.

In Bozkurt’s opinion, Erdoğan has realized that “he has played long enough” with a strategically important issue for NATO and now the game is over. In his opinion, Erdoğan is trying to “save face” by first showing the green light to Finland and only then to Sweden.