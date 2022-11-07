NATO | Erdoğan’s insider demands an answer to two more demands from Sweden

Fahrettin Altun, the communications manager of the Turkish presidential office, writes in Aftonbladet that Sweden must meet the terms of the memorandum of understanding.

In Turkey there are two requirements for Sweden that it needs to fulfill in order to accept Sweden’s NATO membership application, writes the communications manager of the Turkish Presidential Office Fahrett’s Altun on Monday, a Swedish newspaper In an opinion piece published in Aftonbladet.

Altun belongs to the Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to the inner circle, and that’s why his writing has a lot of weight in the discussion that has been going on for months about Finland and Sweden’s NATO membership.

The article has been published at an important moment. Sweden’s newly elected Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson will travel to Turkey on Tuesday to meet Erdoğan. In Sweden, it has been hoped that the meeting would succeed in opening the knotted situation between Sweden and Turkey.

Turkey has been assessed as the biggest stumbling block on Sweden’s and Finland’s path to NATO membership. Turkey has accused Finland and especially Sweden of harboring terrorists, which the countries have denied.

Last Swedish Foreign Minister at the weekend Tobias Billström announced in an interview with Swedish radiothat the Swedish government considers the YPG and PYD Kurdish organizations “questionable and problematic in a way that damages our relationship with Turkey.”

The YPG is the Syrian Kurdish fighting organization and the PYD is its political branch. Turkey considers both of these to be terrorist organizations, as does the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, the PKK. It is classified as a terrorist organization in the EU and the US, the YPG and PYD are not.

Billström’s comment was interpreted as a change in Sweden’s relationship with Kurdish organizations, with which the country’s administration has previously had closer relations. At the same time, it was seen as spoiling the meeting between Kristersson and Erdoğan.

Billström’s exit also drew criticism that the Swedish government is bowing to Turkey’s pressure due to NATO membership.

Ulf Kristersson will travel to Turkey on Tuesday to meet President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

On Monday In an article published in Aftonbladet, Fahrettin Altun says that Kristersson’s visit to Turkey is interpreted as a sign that Sweden listens to “Turkey’s justified concerns regarding terrorist organizations like the PKK”.

In the text, Altun emphasizes that Turkey requires Sweden to implement the terms of the memorandum of understanding signed at the Madrid NATO meeting in June.

As two main themes, Altun raises the removal of arms export restrictions on Turkey and taking Turkey’s “concern on terrorist organizations” seriously.

“The Turkish government is cautiously optimistic that the Swedish government will take concrete steps to resolve this concern,” Altun writes on the latter topic.

In practice, this can be interpreted as specifically distancing itself from Kurdish organizations such as the YPG and PYD.

In an article strongly representing the Turkish regime’s propaganda, Altun also criticizes the Swedish media for how the comments and news about Turkey, its goals and President Erdoğan have been at an “alarming” level.

Stockholm director of the university’s Turkey Institute Paul Levin lift In an interview with Aftonbladet bring up one positive point about Altun’s writing.

According to Levin, it is worth noting that Altun does not speak at all in the text about Turkey’s repeatedly stated wishes for the extradition of terrorism suspects to Turkey. This is exactly what has been considered a threshold issue, where even Sweden has no room for flexibility.

Instead of Altun’s two demands for arms export to Turkey Sweden already allowed it in Septemberand to answer the second point, Sweden seems to be doing public work right now.

“I could be wrong, but I interpret this to mean that this [kirjoitus] is some kind of opening and a positive sign for the meeting between Kristersson and Erdoğan,” says Levin.