Monday, July 10, 2023
NATO | Erdoğan: Turkey could accept Sweden’s NATO membership if the EU opens membership negotiations with Turkey

July 10, 2023
Turkey wants the EU to start membership negotiations with it in exchange for Sweden’s NATO membership.

Turkey president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Monday at a news conference before leaving for the NATO summit in Vilnius that the EU should reopen membership talks with Turkey so that Turkey could accept Sweden’s NATO membership.

News agencies AFP and Reuters reported on Erdoğan’s comments.

In addition to EU membership comments, he said that Sweden’s membership depends on the implementation of the agreement between Sweden, Turkey and Finland approved at the Madrid summit. According to him, no compromises should be expected from Turkey.

