NATO | Erdoğan: Sweden’s NATO membership and F-16 purchases will be tied together

In the past, Turkey has said that Sweden’s NATO membership and F-16 fighter jet sales to Turkey should be kept separate from each other.

26.9. 14:04 | Updated 9:45

Turkey keeps promise to ratify Sweden’s NATO membership if US agrees to sell F-16 fighter jets to Turkey, president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced on Tuesday, according to Turkish media.

The news agency Reuters and the Swedish Broadcasting Corporation report on the matter SVT.

“If they [Yhdysvallat] keep their promises, so does our government. The Turkish parliament will have the last word on Sweden’s NATO membership,” Erdoğan told reporters on Tuesday.

According to Erdoğan, the US administration is tying the sale of F-16 fighter jets and Sweden’s NATO ratification together. He says that the Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fida and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed Sweden’s NATO membership last week in New York.

Previously, Erdoğan has said that Sweden’s NATO membership and F-16 sales to Turkey would kept separate from each other.

Swedish submitted its application to the military alliance NATO in May 2022 at the same time as Finland. Finland was accepted as a full member in April, but Sweden’s membership still lacks the ratification of Turkey and Hungary.

Last July, Turkey said at the NATO summit that it no longer opposes Sweden joining the military alliance.

After that, however, Erdoğan announced again that Sweden must fulfill some of its promises to Turkey before the ratification documents are sent to the Turkish parliament.