NATO | Erdoğan praised Sweden’s actions on the NATO road, but kept the extradition requests still on the table

The president did not give clear indications as to when Turkey could ratify Sweden’s and Finland’s membership.

Turkey president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan praised Sweden on Tuesday in Ankara for its actions on the NATO path, such as facilitating arms exports.

At the same time, however, he reiterated his demands, for example, regarding the handing over of terrorism suspects and the fight against terrorism more generally.

“Terrorists must be prevented from taking advantage of Sweden’s democratic environment”, Erdoğan said at a news conference at the presidential palace in Ankara, according to interpretation.

He did not give clear indications as to when Turkey could ratify Sweden’s and Finland’s membership.

Erdoğan said he hopes to see a more positive picture at a trilateral meeting between the two countries in Stockholm in late November.

From the president was asked which part of the memorandum of understanding between Finland, Sweden and Turkey signed in Madrid, in his view, Sweden has not yet fulfilled.

He was also asked what his demands are regarding the extradition of terrorism suspects. Erdoğan has previously spoken in public about several different numbers in the number of persons to be extradited.

Now Erdoğan said that the aim of the talks was to see Sweden’s attitude in the fight against terrorism.

Are the numbers 30, 70, 100 – these are all separate issues, he said.

Erdoğan separately named a journalist whom Turkey has accused of participating in the coup attempt in 2016 as an important person to be extradited to Turkey.

Kristersson for his part, said that Sweden understands Turkey’s concern about terrorism.

“The attitude in Sweden is that we are fighting terrorism,” the prime minister stated.

“We take this very, very seriously.”

In his own short press conference, Kristersson said about the handovers that Sweden is very committed to trying to stop terrorism-related activities in Sweden, whether it is directed at Sweden or elsewhere.

“I have also underlined that all this takes place within the framework of Swedish legislation and the agreements that Sweden has signed, like many other NATO countries.”

He emphasized that the cases are solved one at a time and it is not about political decisions.

The news is updated.

Read more: Erdoğan: Sweden’s attitude towards terrorism is more important than the number of people extradited

Read more: What can Sweden offer to Turkey? The foreign minister’s Kurdish statement sends a clear message