NATO | Erdoğan once again lumped together fighter jets and Sweden’s NATO membership

According to sources, Turkey will accept Sweden’s membership in the next few weeks.

Turkey president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has again linked the sale of US F-16 fighter jets to Sweden’s acceptance of NATO membership.

“You say you are moving forward on the F-16 issue after it has moved through Congress, but I also have a parliament,” Erdoğan said Friday, referring to the United States.

“If there are two allied countries in NATO, then you can do your part at the same time, out of solidarity, and our parliament does its part. That’s how it works,” the president continued.

The Swedish foreign minister said last week that his Turkish colleague had promised him that Turkey would accept Sweden’s application “in the next few weeks”. However, the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Turkish Parliament has still not put the matter on its agenda.

According to Erdoğan, he is not going to meet the US president Joe Biden in the near future.

“You all know their position on Gaza. If he calls us, we will meet him and discuss all the issues that need to be discussed.”