NATO | Erdoğan: Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO membership cannot be welcomed – Haavisto suffers patience

The United States says it is working to find out Turkey’s position on Finland’s and Sweden’s membership in NATO.

Turkey president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Friday that it was not possible for him to take a positive view of Finland’s and Sweden’s possible NATO membership.

According to Erdoğan, Finland and Sweden “host many terrorist organizations,” the Reuters news agency reported. He accused the Nordic countries of protecting the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) and the far-left Revolutionary People’s Liberation Front (DHKP-C).

“We don’t have a positive stance. The Nordic countries are like inns for terrorist organizations. They are even MPs in some countries, ”Erdoğa told reporters on Friday, according to news agency AFP.

The Swedish parliament has six members of parliament with a Kurdish background.

Foreign minister Pekka Haavisto (Green) commented on Erdoğan’s statement at a press conference on Friday.

He pointed out that he had been in regular contact with the Turkish Foreign Minister during the spring Mevlüt Çavuşoğluun and visited Turkey twice during the spring.

“We need patience in processes like this,” Haavisto said.

“This is not going to happen in one day. That is all I can say at this point. Let’s take things step by step. ”

Haavisto is likely to meet with the Turkish foreign minister next Saturday. Haavisto will attend a dinner at the NATO Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, which is also expected to be attended by Çavuşoğlu.

Also The United States says it is working to find out Turkey’s position on Finland’s and Sweden’s membership in NATO, according to Reuters.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Karen Donfriedin according to the topic will be discussed at the NATO Foreign Ministers’ meeting this weekend.

“It is not yet clear whether Turkey will oppose it [Suomen ja Ruotsin Nato-jäsenyyttä]”Donfried said.

Swedish foreign minister Ann Linde and the Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Støre commented on Friday that they were surprised by Erdoğan’s comments. Haavisto did not say so. Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) and the President Sauli Niinistö On Friday, they responded in the negative to HS ‘s requests for comments on Erdoğan’ s statement.

“In such processes, you have to wait for all kinds of different steps. We are dealing with thirty states, and later, when this issue is discussed in parliaments, we will of course see different opinions, ”Haavisto said at the press conference.

According to Haavisto, in the NATO process it can be seen that different countries want to underline different issues and express their own political opinions.

Haavisto said he believed that Finland and Turkey shared a common will to fight terrorism and that this was certainly an important principle for NATO as well. He did not want to comment on relations between Turkey and Sweden.

Erdoğanin according to, Turkey’s previous leaders “made a mistake” in accepting Greece’s NATO membership in 1952. The relationship between Turkey and Greece is very tense.

“We, as Turkey, do not want to make another mistake in this matter.”

Finland is likely to make the decision to apply for NATO membership on Sunday. Finnish President Sauli Niinistö and the Prime Minister Sanna Marin (sd) stated on Thursday that Finland must apply for NATO membership “as a matter of urgency”.

All 30 NATO countries, including Turkey, must accept an application for membership.

Already in March Diplomats interviewed by HS said that Turkey’s attitude towards Finland’s possible NATO membership was a big question mark.

In official speeches, Turkey has welcomed NATO enlargement. However, Turkey has not been a problematic member of the military alliance. Despite its membership in NATO, it has, among other things, made missile deals with Russia.

During his long reign, Erdoğan has become increasingly authoritarian. At the same time, democracy in Turkey has deteriorated. In the political environment in Turkey, Europe and the United States have often been viewed with suspicion.

Turkey has sought to build a position in the middle ground between Europe and Russia.

STT: n Turkish researchers interviewed Sinan Ülgen and Ilhan Uzgel evaluate last weekendthat Turkey would certainly ask for something in return for accepting Finland and Sweden into NATO.

“This does not mean that Turkey will block membership. It would point out that as NATO allies, Sweden and possibly Finland should act more in line with Turkey’s security expectations, ”Ülgen said.

In the case of Sweden, Uzgel and Ülgen mentioned the PKK in the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, which both Turkey and the EU have classified as terrorist organizations. It has carried out numerous terrorist attacks in Turkey.

Kurdish organizations are linked to the complex conflict in the Middle East, where NATO allies Turkey and the United States have often drifted.

Turkey sees the Kurdish-led YPG in Syria as a branch of the PKK. It has fought against the YPG in Syria and the PKK in Turkey.

Instead, for the United States, YPGs have been a major ally in the fight against the terrorist organization Isis. Also the Swedish ministers have met YRepresentatives of the PG, which has provoked criticism in Turkey.

Turkey Ambassador of Finland Mehmet Vakur Erkul said in an interview with HS in April that Turkey does not question NATO’s open door policy and sees Finland as a “friendly country and partner”.

“Turkey would give due consideration to Finland’s possible application for NATO membership,” he said at the time.

The final decision on the ratification of Finland’s possible application in Turkey will be made by the Turkish Parliament. Erdoğan’s AKP is by far the largest in Parliament.