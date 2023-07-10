NATO | Erdoğan: Acceptance of Sweden’s NATO membership and Turkey’s F-16 fighter acquisitions should not be combined

The presidents of Turkey and the United States will meet in connection with the NATO summit in Vilnius on topics such as Sweden’s NATO membership and Turkey’s F16 fighter jet acquisitions.

Turkey president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan thinks Sweden’s NATO membership aspiration should not be tied to Turkey’s purchase of F-16 fighter jets. The news agencies AFP and Reuters report on the matter, among others.

Erdoğan has discussed Sweden’s NATO membership on the phone with the US president Joe Biden with, the Turkish presidential administration announced on Sunday.

According to Erdoğan, Sweden has moved in the right direction to ratify Turkey’s desired anti-terrorism law. At the same time, in his opinion, Sweden’s actions are not convincing because supporters of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) are still holding demonstrations in Sweden.

Turkey hopes to receive fighter jets from the United States. Biden has previously linked the fighter jet acquisition and Sweden’s NATO membership in a call he made to Erdoğan after the Turkish leader’s re-election on May 28.

President Erdoğan is scheduled to meet President Biden on Tuesday, July 11, in connection with the NATO summit in Lithuania, the presidential administration says in its statement.

The statement did not specify when the presidents will meet during the two-day meeting.

The meeting will focus on Ukraine’s position in NATO, Sweden’s NATO membership and the delivery of F-16 fighter jets.

The NATO meeting will be preceded by Erdoğan and the Prime Minister of Sweden by Ulf Kristersson negotiations on Monday.

Kristersson hopes to get Erdoğan to overturn Turkey’s objections to Sweden’s NATO membership.