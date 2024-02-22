The current Secretary General of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, is already on a year-long extension, because it was not possible to find a successor for the Norwegian by last summer.

Britain supports the Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutten selection as the next Secretary General of NATO, said anonymous official sources from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday.

Politico online magazine told on Wednesday also the President of the United States Joe Biden inclined to support Rutte, 57, for the leadership of the Finnish Defense League. Also according to a Reuters official source, Biden supports Rutte.

According to diplomatic sources, Germany and France would also support Rutte.

NATO of the current Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg season has already been extended twice, most recently by a year last summer, because it has not been possible to find a successor for the Norwegian. Stoltenberg was elected to the leadership of NATO already in autumn 2014.

The election of the Secretary General requires the unanimity of NATO member states. It has been speculated that Rutte might face opposition from, among others, Turkey or Hungary.

In the speculations, the Prime Minister of Estonia has also been featured as the next Secretary General of NATO Kaja Kallas.

Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen announced on Thursday that he is not available to be the new secretary general.