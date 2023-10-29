NATO | Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte willing to become Secretary General of NATO

Rutte has previously said that she is not available for the task.

Holland’s prime minister Mark Rutte announced on Saturday that he was interested in the post of NATO Secretary General, reported news agency Reuters.

However, according to Reuters, Rutte does not feel that he is the strongest possible candidate for the current secretary general Jens Stoltenberg successor

According to Rutte, the role as Secretary General of NATO would still be “interesting”. Rutte told the Dutch radio station Den Haag FM that he believes that a woman will be chosen as the next secretary general.

“That would be a very good option,” he said.

In July, Rutte announced that he would stay out of Dutch politics at least.

The current Secretary General of NATO, Norwegian Stoltenberg, has been in office since 2014, and he has announced that he will continue as Secretary General until October 2024. Stoltenberg’s term was previously scheduled to end last month.

Stoltenberg’s term of office was extended for the fourth time in July.

Norwegian public broadcaster NRK already reported in mid-June that the president of the United States Joe Biden had asked Stoltenberg to continue in the position due to, among other things, the war in Ukraine.

Rutte has previously denied that he is available for the post of Secretary General of NATO, reports Reuters.

In the past, the prime minister of Denmark has been approached for the position, among others Mette FrederiksenBritish Defense Secretary Ben Wallace and the Prime Minister of Estonia Kaja from Kalla.