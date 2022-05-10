NATO | Does Finland want to belong to the same group as Ukraine and Belarus? The ex-commanders of the Defense Forces explain why Finland must join NATO

Commanders want NATO to have a Nordic bloc with a common line. “If not now, then when? It is hard to imagine a much more serious situation in Europe, ”says Juhani Kaskeala.

Russian the attack changed many people’s perceptions of joining NATO, and so did former commanders of the Defense Forces.

In the 21st century, HS asked those who served as commanders of the Defense Forces what affected their position and why.

Admiral Juhani Kaskeala (Commander 2001-2009) has not always been completely unreserved in favor of joining NATO, but now it is.

“Of course, Finland must now take the opportunity to join the Defense Alliance so that we are not left alone when our neighbor behaves in such an unpredictable way,” says Kaskeala.

His mind turned to NATO at the end of the year as Russia began to threaten Ukraine with increasingly loud voices.

He had long believed that the most important thing was to focus on strengthening defense co-operation between Finland and the United States.

“Only the United States has enough power to support Finland if Finland is the target of a military attack or threat. The United States has shown its confidence in Finland by releasing the most modern and sensitive material for our defense forces, such as Jassm cruise missiles and F-35 fighter jets, ”he says.

“The United States, Britain and the Nordic countries will always be our most important partners, but only an alliance will ensure their support for Finland.”

Kaskeala recalls its support for NATO cooperation for 30 years. He was also Finland’s first official military representative to NATO.

He believes that with the accession of Finland and Sweden to NATO, the common defense of the Nordic countries will significantly strengthen the stability of the Baltic Sea region.

“It would be completely reckless now to miss the opportunity to form an alliance. If not now, then when. It is hard to imagine a much more serious situation in Europe. ”

Russia has only three non-NATO neighbors: Ukraine, Belarus and Finland. Does Finland want to belong to this group, he asks.

“As a result of the Russian invasion, Finns have taken a strong stance on NATO membership. The last step is taken by leaps and bounds. ”

General Jarmo Lindberg (Commander 2014-2019) stated his position on the day after the attack, when Morning newspaper it in an interview asked.

“I felt it was my duty to say that I supported NATO membership. It became clear to everyone at once. At that time, the super-fast translation of citizens had not yet begun, ”says Lindberg.

“I have always had the view that Finland should be involved in deciding where Finland’s neighboring area is decided.”

Lindberg’s support for joining NATO was strengthened when he realized in the EU Military Committee that in the end there was no common EU defense, or at least one that would be useful for Finland in the real situation. A NATO vitality article, on the other hand, would be.

“I came to the conclusion that the security provided by the EU is not what we have occasionally shown in the discussions. The capabilities brought by NATO are something completely different, ”he says.

“Finland is responsible for its own defense in NATO and its own capabilities will remain, but the NATO capability list will be a supplement that we do not have. It raises the threshold and brings a higher level of deterrence, which reduces the likelihood of a crisis. ”

According to him, NATO’s common security guarantees are like a free fire brigade, where Finland must also be ready to provide assistance.

“It’s just a normal principle of human help, where you have to be willing to give the kind of help you would ever want to get yourself. You can’t just expect help from others. ”

He points out that there were entire Finnish battalions in the Balkans in the 1990s, led by NATO. Now NATO has its hands so full of Russia that it is not visible for a moment that it would have any operations in any far-flung country. So NATO has returned to its roots, to Europe.

“If NATO were to take some action, Finland would decide for itself what contribution it would make,” says Lindberg.

General Ari Puhoinen (Commander 2009-2014) stated that he did not want to be in public.

General Gustav Hägglund (commander 1994-2001) he also says that the Russian invasion finally changed his position on NATO.

“The NATO option has been a great opportunity for Finland and a deterrent to Russia’s actions, ie if they start to wrinkle, it will be triggered and now it has been triggered,” says Hägglund.

“In Russia, the rhetoric related to the war and the talk that NATO will not be allowed to expand further gave Finland a reason to join.”

So he, too, has not always been in favor of NATO because he has feared that NATO membership will drive down his own credible defense. The experience came when he was chairman of the EU Military Committee after his term of office.

“It was then that the idea prevailed of ending universal conscription, driving down defenses, and trusting that the United States would protect us. I was afraid that such a disease would infect us if we were members of NATO: if cannons and child benefits were pitted against each other, child benefits would win if we just trusted the protection of the United States.”Says Hägglund.

He says he sensed this spirit, especially in the then new NATO countries of Eastern Europe, with the exception of Estonia.

“Now the argument is no longer true and that kind of spirit has changed. Now, under German leadership, European countries have once again begun to equip themselves. ”

Hägglund also sees it as important for NATO to form a Nordic bloc with a sensible parallel policy. Germany and Britain are also likely to agree with such a line.

If Finland really joins NATO, Finland will still have its own strong defense and, on top of that, NATO membership, which will delight the old general.

“Now it looks like there will be both. They are not mutually exclusive but complementary. ”