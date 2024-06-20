June 20, 1974

CORN BLACK MARKET: THERE IS HIDING. The milling industry is about to suffer a collapse due to the acute shortage of white corn, raw material for making dough and tortillas, which has led to the action of speculators who have created a black market for the grain, pricing it at $2,400 a pop. ton, making it prohibitive for millers. Grain merchants have taken advantage of the low regional production of corn and the shortage, to hoard large volumes of good quality cereal, which is acquired in the Bajío.

THE WORLD IN DANGER OF DEATH. Sidney. “The world is in mortal danger,” warned Australian Foreign Minister Donald Willese. “Two threats loom over the globe: That of an imminent atomic world war and if nuclear tests continue, future generations, like the present, will have serious problems living,” he stated. Willese warned of this during a press conference where he condemned all nations that carry out “atomic attacks”, even at the cost of their own lives. Australia protested tests done in France, China and India.

GIRL FOR THE YELLOW RICH. On the 18th, in the Mexican capital, a beautiful baby girl in the best health conditions was born for the first time, to begin the dynasty of the young couple formed by Javier Rico and Lupita Amarillas de Rico, who with all honors, entered to the gallery of debutante dads. Doña María Teresa Preciado de Rico relapses into the role of her grandmother, traveling to Mexico with the purpose of being present at the birth of her new granddaughter.

June 20, 1999

CAÑEROS TAKE WINERY WINERY. The warehouses of the sugar mill were taken over for an indefinite period by directors of the National Union of Sugarcane Producers, as part of a national movement agreed to improve the price of sugar. The idea is to prevent the release of the sweetener, as is already happening in the 58 sugar mills of the Republic, since the previous May 13. Only the Los Mochis factory was pending to join this national movement. This strike is supported by other productive organizations in the sector.

NATO DISARMS REBELS. Pristina. NATO peacekeepers confiscated weapons from the Kosovo Liberation Army and promised to strengthen military police to increase the authority of the Atlantic Alliance and make the province safer for Serbs who are leaving in their thousands. The Serbs reported KLA attacks throughout the province and German peacekeeping forces rescued 15 Gypsies and Kosovars of Albanian origin from what could be a rebel torture chamber to punish suspected Serb collaborators. They were found tied to radiators, many of them with cuts and bloody. KLA rebels killed three Serbs and kidnapped 18 others in communities near Pristina. It was not possible to verify the report in other sources. They also found the body of an elderly man chained to a chair. Reports of violence multiplied. Some 50,000 Serbian civilians have already left Kosovo. NATO forces uncovered new evidence of atrocities against Albanians, who before the war made up 90 percent of the province’s 2.1 million people. As the days go by, more and more gloomy versions of events are discovered.

