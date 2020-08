NATO may be “the most successful alliance in history,” as its Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg puts it, but it may also be on the verge of disintegration. After some turbulent years of the United States’ estrangement from NATO, during the presidency of Donald Trump, the recent tensions between France and Turkey expose the fragility of the Alliance …

Sign in to continue reading Just by having an account you can read this article, it’s free Thanks for reading EL PAÍS