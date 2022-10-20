The resumption of cooperation between NATO and the Russian Federation, as well as its return to the European security system, is possible if the Russian side “decides to leave Ukraine.” This opinion was expressed by the deputy secretary general of the alliance, Mircea Geoana, speaking at a video conference at the German Marshall Fund on Thursday, October 20.

“It cannot be said that Russia will never again become a member of the European system of security and cooperation. It will happen when and if she decides to leave [с Украины]play by the rules of the UN Charter, and will also act as a responsible international player,” he said.

According to Geoană, Europe will reconsider the current state of relations between the parties, if Russia complies with these conditions.

On October 12, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the West should not refuse to cooperate with the Russian Federation. The Russian leader also drew attention to the fact that the European prosperity of the last decades was largely based on cooperation with Russia.

On May 24, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that if the West shows a desire to renew relations with Russia, Moscow will seriously consider whether this is necessary.

Russia is forced to rely only on itself, not on those who “dance to someone else’s tune,” Lavrov said.