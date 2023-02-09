How did you feel about the content of this article?

Chinese dictator Xi Jinping: China is involved in allegations of international spying against the US and other NATO countries | Photo: EFE/EPA/EKATERINA SHTUKINA/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg denounced this Wednesday (8) in Washington that China has increased spying and intelligence actions against European countries.

Stoltenberg did not confirm the presence of Chinese spy balloons over Europe, such as those registered in the United States and countries in Latin America in recent weeks.

“We are seeing an increase in Chinese intelligence activities in Europe through different mechanisms. They use satellites, computer attacks and, as we have seen in the United States, balloons,” Stoltenberg said at a press conference alongside US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The NATO secretary-general also stated that China has increased military investment and warned of the need for the organization’s countries “to remain vigilant in the face of the constant risk posed by Chinese intelligence”.

Stoltenberg also assessed the United States’ decision to shoot down the Chinese spy balloon as “prudent and responsible” and that security can no longer be considered regional, but global.

The United States believes that China has been working in recent years on a spy balloon program and that it has already registered flights in Latin America and Europe.