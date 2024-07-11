Home page politics

From: Fabian Müller

The first F-16 jets are said to have arrived in Ukraine, and many more are to follow. But experts fear that the number may not be sufficient.

Washington, DC – The USA, the Netherlands and Denmark say they have begun delivering F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine. The countries announced this at the NATO summit in Washington. A new military aid package worth 40 billion euros is also ready for approval.

US President Joe Biden called NATO “stronger than ever”. The plan is for Ukraine to have operational F-16 fighter jets available this summer. The transfer of the machines has begun with the support of the USA, the countries involved explained.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky welcomed this and said that it brought a “just and lasting peace” for his country closer. A coalition including the Netherlands and Denmark had already promised Kiev the fighter jets about a year ago, but the delivery was delayed further and further.

For security reasons, the NATO countries did not disclose how many fighter jets were going to Kiev. Zelensky recently said that his country needed around 130 F-16 jets to create a balance of power with Russia. The Western allies have so far promised Ukraine fewer than a hundred fighter jets.

Ukraine will receive F-16 fighter jets from NATO members this summer (archive photo). © Georg Wendt/dpa

According to the US think tank Center for Strategic and International Studies, or CSIS for short, the delivery of the jets has “an important symbolic and psychological effect,” including on the battlefield. A CSIS adviser, Mark Cancain, told the Ukrainian newspaper Kyiv-Post: “I think that they (the F-16 jets, Editor’s note:) will be helpful for air defense, but they will not be a panacea.” However, Cancain fears that from Ukraine’s perspective, “there simply will not be enough.”

Nato delivers F-16 to Ukraine: New military aid agreed at summit

On Wednesday, NATO also announced new military aid for Kiev amounting to 40 billion euros. According to diplomats, the draft summit declaration includes contributions since January 1 of this year, including the eight billion euros from Germany. The partners want to review the aid at the next NATO summit in The Hague in a year.

In Washington, the NATO countries also agreed on a stronger formulation regarding a possible Ukrainian accession to the military alliance. According to diplomats, the allies now see Ukraine on an “irreversible path to full Euro-Atlantic integration, including NATO membership.” Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that this would provide the necessary “level of clarity” for Ukraine.

However, the NATO membership invitation that Zelenskyj had hoped for will once again not be granted in Washington. The main reason is the USA and Germany’s concern about a confrontation with Russia. (fm/afp)