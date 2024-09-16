Monday, September 16, 2024
NATO | Defense ministers: Sweden is planned to play a leading role in the NATO forces coming to Finland

September 16, 2024
Defense Ministers Antti Häkkänen (Kok) and Sweden’s Pål Jonson commented on the upcoming NATO presence in Finland at a joint meeting of the governments in Stockholm.

Stockholm

Finnish and Sweden plan for Sweden to take a leading role in the NATO presence in Finland, i.e. in the so-called FLF (Forward Land Forces).

The defense ministers of the countries Antti Häkkänen (cook) and Paul Jonson confirmed the matter on Monday at a joint press conference in Stockholm.

Sweden’s status as a so-called framework state means that it leads operations consisting of the forces of several NATO countries.

The governments of Finland and Sweden gathered for an extraordinary joint meeting in Stockholm on Monday.

The last similar joint meeting was organized in 2009.

The announcement about Sweden’s role in the troops coming to Finland was timed in this connection.

of the FLF forces the idea is that the soldiers of certain NATO countries would rotate through Finland for training.

The idea has been that the size of the presence could be scaled as needed, if, for example, the security political situation were to tighten.

The countries would therefore not station large numbers of troops in Finland permanently.

At NATO there are similar forces currently in eight of its eastern member states.

In addition to the FLF troops, a sub-staff of the NATO ground forces is coming to Finland, which is a separate process from this project.

The news is updated.

