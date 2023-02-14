NATO | Defense Minister Savola: I believe that Finland and Sweden will be members by the time of the meeting in Vilnius

A NATO official says that work is being done towards a “big political moment” at the Vilnius summit. Finnish Defense Minister Mikko Savola will participate in the NATO Defense Ministers’ Meeting in Brussels on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Brussels

In NATO it is still enough to believe that both Finland’s and Sweden’s memberships can progress at the July summit in Vilnius.

“We still have very good opportunities to take the matter forward in Vilnius. That is my personal view,” said a NATO official on Tuesday, who remains anonymous.

Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg said earlier on Tuesday in connection with the NATO defense ministers’ meeting that the main question is not whether Finland and Sweden will be ratified together. The main issue is that they both be ratified as full members as soon as possible, he said.

The tone of the statement attracted attention because it seemed to acknowledge the possible progress of Finland and Sweden at different times.

The NATO official does not take an exact position on whether Finland and Sweden could possibly advance to NATO at different paces. In NATO, work is still being done to ensure that both countries become members as soon as possible, he says. He also says that the Secretary General emphasized this.

The official also says that NATO is working towards a “big political moment” at the Vilnius meeting.

He estimates that the support already given by 28 countries for the membership of Finland and Sweden shows that there is broad support for the accession of both countries.

Minister of Defense Mikko Savola (center) estimates that Finland and Sweden will be members by the time of the meeting in Vilnius.

“Yes, I believe that this is the case,” Savola answers HS’s question on the matter.

He says that, according to this information, elections have been held in Turkey at that time, and there should be no obstacles in that respect.

“There seems to be some speculation that if not by Vilnius, then when,” Savola says the president Sauli Niinistön referring to the statement.

Savola states that last year too, it was noticed that the last move to advance Finland’s and Sweden’s membership took place right on the eve of the Madrid summit.

Savola believes that the final touch to promote the matter is “the work of the principal”.

He estimates that, for example, the role of the United States can be large.

Turkey president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has recently hinted that Turkey could be ready to accept Finland’s membership without Sweden.

In Savola’s opinion, Stoltenberg’s comments regarding the membership of Finland and Sweden reflect the fact that “Nato is also thinking about these things.”

He refers to President Niinistö’s statement that progress with Sweden is based on common understanding. Close contact is therefore maintained at all levels.

Savola says that his Swedish colleague also reviewed the situation in Brussels Pål Jonson’s with.

“A mutual understanding means that we have a confidential dialogue, a continuous one at every level,” he says.

Is there such a consensus on the matter that Finland might advance first if the situation presents itself?

“There are still many moving factors here. Now, at least, there is no such offer yet that you should just join,” says Savola.