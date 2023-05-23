NATO | Defense Minister Kaikkonen on NATO’s staff decision: The matter has not yet been finalized

According to Defense Minister Antti Kaikkonen (Centre), NATO’s long-term solutions regarding the command structure may still change in the future. For now, however, the Norfolk base is not fully operational.

Ministry of Shipping Minister of Defense Antti Kaikkonen According to (Kesk), NATO’s decision to place Finland in the command structure of the military alliance under the Brunssum Joint Operations Headquarters is not necessarily final yet.

“It must be stated that the matter is still unfinished and its processing continues. Long-term solutions are open,” Kaikkonen tells HS by phone from Brussels, where he participated in the EU defense ministers’ meeting.

HS news on Tuesday based on their sourcesthat Finland would end up under Brunssum, located in the Netherlands, in the NATO command structure, even if it would have been better if it had been located in Norfolk, USA.

Kaikkonen neither denies nor confirms the news. However, he confirms the challenges for Norfolk.

“The reality is that Norfolk is not in full operational readiness for the time being, and so far dealings have taken place with Brunssum. And at least for now also in the future.”

“All in all, this whole command structure issue is open in NATO and its processing continues. The future will show whether we will continue in which direction,” Kaikkonen formulates.

By the openness of the command structure issue, Kaikkonen refers to the fact that NATO has been discussing the reform of the command structure as a whole for a long time. In connection with the reform, the military association would review the appropriateness of the staffs and their areas of responsibility in the changed security situation.

The need for a situational assessment is especially affected by Russia’s attack on Ukraine and the ensuing discussions about Ukraine’s possible future NATO membership.

“Many different factors affect the process, such as NATO’s renewed plans for the defense of its member countries, the forces and capabilities in use, the hopefully soon Swedish accession to NATO, and personnel and financial resources,” Kaikkonen lists other influencing factors.

The Kaikkonen does not begin to estimate the timetable for the eventual resolution of the command structure issue in NATO.

“The whole will certainly be looked at from many different angles, and it will take time before the pieces fall into place in terms of Finland and NATO more broadly,” Kaikkonen formulates.

Kaikkonen also does not want to directly comment on which of the NATO staffs would be a better solution for Finland.

“As far as Finland is concerned, we must strive for a solution that is the best possible solution militarily for Finland and NATO. Regarding Finland, the Nordic countries and NATO.”