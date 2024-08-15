NATO | Defense Minister Häkkänen: The competence center proposed by the US senator for Finland is not on the priority list

NATO|Republican senator Lindsey Graham proposed on Wednesday that Finland would need a NATO competence center, which would focus on artificial intelligence and quantum computing.

Defense secretary Antti Häkkänen According to (kok), getting a NATO center of expertise to Finland is not currently on the priority list.

“We have prioritized our NATO goals so that we have focused specifically on building military defense in Northern Europe. It is a top priority for Russia’s border country, and it has taken away the width of our lane both in terms of our financial resources and the negotiations taking place within NATO,” states Häkkänen.

According to him, getting a competence center to Finland at some point is not impossible, but so far Finland has not taken any initiatives in this regard.

“Due to the threat situation in Russia, we are prioritizing everything to build Finland’s defense together with NATO to a better condition than before. In this work, taxpayers’ money must be used where it is most useful.”

in Finland visiting Republican senator this week Lindsey Graham brought up on Wednesday In an interview with HSthat Finland would need a NATO competence center for the military alliance, which would focus on artificial intelligence and quantum computing.

“In my opinion, Finland would be the perfect host for a center that would ensure that NATO is competitive in the artificial intelligence competition, and in addition, the quantum computing done here could benefit NATO,” the Republican senator said in an interview with HS on Wednesday.

According to Häkkänen, Finland is already currently working on the issues mentioned by Graham through the so-called Diana project (Defence Innovation Accelerator for the North Atlantic).

With that, the Technology Research Center VTT has established a business accelerator in Otaniemi, Espoo, together with Aalto University and the University of Helsinki, which focuses on “communication systems and quantum technology”. In addition, test centers have been established in connection with the University of Oulu and VTT’s Otaniemi office, the first of which focuses together with companies on testing 6G network technologies, the latter on testing cyber-secure communication and quantum and space technologies.

“One can consider whether it is necessary to establish a separate center in addition to the current operators? Research universities already cooperate with, for example, the Pentagon, which is successful even without a research center. It is not worth doing such a NATO policy where new agencies are wanted just for their own sake. Taxpayers’ money must be used as well as possible,” states Häkkänen.

US Senator Lindsey Graham not only met Defense Minister Antti Häkkänen (KOK) but also Prime Minister Petteri Orpo (KOK) and then President Alexander Stubb.

Graham’s Häkkänen describes the conversations he had with on Wednesday as good. According to him, Graham was particularly interested in the Finnish conscription system and the citizens’ high will to defend their country.

“The fact that our young men and women feel responsible for defending the country is a very strong message in the United States. The Finnish way of thinking of doing it yourself, taking action and taking responsibility for your own defense got a boost.”

According to Häkkänen, Graham’s visit is one example of the cooperation that Finland continuously does with both the Democratic and Republican parties of the United States.

“Regardless of the outcome of the US presidential election, we have to get along well with both sides, both Democrats and Republicans. Because of this, I myself constantly maintain wide-ranging relations with the United States. Almost every week, friends from the United States visit in one form or another,” says Häkkänen.

artificial intelligence and in addition to quantum computing expertise, Graham highlighted the importance of the Finnish maritime industry to the United States in the HS interview. According to him, the United States aims to increase its fleet by more than 80 ships in the coming years, where Finland could also play a role.

“I realized on this trip that Finland could also help in our efforts to build a bigger fleet and deterrence. There is enormous shipbuilding know-how here,” Graham assesses.

According to Häkkänen, Graham is not the only one who has heard a similar message.

“I have kept in touch [Yhdysvaltain laivastoministeri Carlos] Del Toro’s with who is currently responsible for this entity. He visited Finland last year and I myself made a return visit to him a few months ago,” says Häkkänen.

Del Toro’s assignment Joe Biden in the government has been to raise the operational capability and deterrence level of the US Navy. According to Häkkänen, Graham had an important message that cooperation in increasing the navy is seen as necessary in both the Democratic and Republican parties.

The what what such cooperation could mean for Finland and the Finnish maritime industry in practice is still open.

In the United States, there is a lot of regulation that has been used to keep the degree of domesticity of defense material high. However, according to Häkkänen, the situation is changing.

“Both in the Biden administration and within the Republican Party, there has been a discussion in recent years about the fact that in a situation where the United States cannot produce enough quickly and with high quality on its own, cooperation with allies may be the only good option,” says Häkkänen.

According to Häkkänen, what cooperation could mean for Finland in more detail remains to be seen.

“Nevertheless, Finland has a lot to offer in this matter. At the very least, it is about the services, certain products and know-how of individual companies. Whether this means the construction of entire ships in Finland remains to be seen. For Finland, these are financially big questions.”