Capitals (Agencies)

NATO leaders, wrapping up a three-day summit in Washington, sought to strengthen ties with Japan and South Korea while pledging an additional 40 billion euros ($43 billion) in aid to Ukraine over the next year.

NATO leaders focused much of the summit on supporting Ukraine, before holding talks with the leaders of Australia, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea on the summit’s final day.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida pledged the day before yesterday to strengthen security cooperation with NATO.

Yoon and Kishida exchanged views when they met bilaterally on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Washington, where they were invited as leaders of the four Indo-Pacific partner nations, which also include Australia and New Zealand.

The alliance renewed its support for Ukraine the day before yesterday through military and financial commitments, and announced that Ukraine is on an “irreversible path” towards joining NATO.

Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said yesterday that Russia is considering what he described as “measures” to contain the threat posed by NATO.

Peskov added that NATO, which concluded its summit in Washington yesterday, is now “fully involved in the conflict in Ukraine.”

“From the very beginning we said that NATO’s expansion to Ukraine poses an unacceptable threat to us. We see that NATO is adopting a document stating that Ukraine will definitely join NATO,” Peskov said.

A senior Russian Foreign Ministry official said yesterday that Russia intends to respond militarily to the planned deployment of long-range US weapons in Germany.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said in St. Petersburg that Russian security would be at risk from such weapons.

On the sidelines of the NATO summit, the White House and the German government announced, for the first time since the Cold War, that American weapons with the ability to reach Russia are stationed in Germany.

Starting in 2026, the deployment of Tomahawk cruise missiles, with a range of more than 2,000 kilometres, SM-6 anti-aircraft missiles and newly developed hypersonic weapons, will provide better protection for NATO allies in Europe.

However, the planned deployment of the missiles comes more than a year after the US presidential election in November, and could be canceled by former President Donald Trump if he is re-elected.

On another note, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan considered yesterday that the possibility of a “direct conflict between NATO and Russia is worrying,” according to statements reported by the official Turkish Anadolu Agency.

“The possibility of a direct conflict between NATO and Russia is undoubtedly worrying,” Erdogan said, adding that “any step that could lead to such a consequence must be avoided.”