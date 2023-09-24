The NATO contingent expressed its readiness to support operations in northern Kosovo

The NATO contingent in Kosovo (KFOR) expressed its readiness to support the operations of Kosovo security forces in the north of the region after an attack on local law enforcement officers by unknown assailants. About it it says in a message from the press service of the NATO mission on the social network X.

“KFOR continues to closely monitor the situation in Bansko, its troops are present in the area and ready to respond if necessary,” the publication said. NATO representatives also noted that they offer condolences to the victims of the attack and strongly condemn violence in the region.

Earlier it became known that unknown persons attacked Kosovo police officers who were on patrol in the north of the region. At the same time, the Prime Minister of unrecognized Kosovo, Albin Kurti, accused Serbia of organizing a violent action.