Wednesday, May 18, 2022
NATO Decision Marin meets Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi in Rome

May 18, 2022
in World Europe
Policy|NATO decision

Marin and Draghi will meet for the first time bilaterally. The meeting will be held at Dragh’s invitation.

Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) is visiting Rome today, where he will meet with the Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghin.

During the bilateral meeting, the prime ministers will talk about Finland and NATO, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the changed security situation in Europe and how to reduce Russia’s dependence on energy.

An extraordinary European Council at the end of May and the stepping up of economic and trade cooperation between the two countries will also be discussed.

During his visit, Marin will also meet with previous Italian prime ministers Giuseppe Conten and Enrico Lettan. The Five Star Movement, led by Conte, and the Democratic Party, led by Letta, are in the current Italian government.

