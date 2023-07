How did you feel about the content of this article?

Jens Stoltenberg will spend another year at the helm of NATO | Photo: EFE

The secretary general of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Jens Stoltenberg, will remain at the head of the organization for another year, sources confirmed to EFE on Thursday (29).

The renewal is not yet official, but it is “very advanced” and will be announced next week if there are no unforeseen circumstances.

The Norwegian politician’s current term at the head of the organization ends on September 30 and, in recent months, there has been a debate over whether NATO countries would choose a successor or whether they would choose to extend Stoltenberg’s term yet again.

In the end, the member countries agreed that Stoltenberg will continue for another year as secretary general of the organization, a position he has held since October 2014. In these nearly nine years, his mandate has been renewed several times.

While Stoltenberg’s term will be extended by one year to September 30, 2024, the sources said the aim is to reach the NATO leaders’ summit in Washington in July next year with a successor already defined.

“If we reach a consensus on a replacement for Stoltenberg before this summit, we will arrive with a closed candidate,” the sources said.

Despite the renewal, Stoltenberg had assured in recent weeks that he was not seeking an extension of his term.

However, on June 15, he also admitted that he is “responsible for all the decisions this alliance has to take”, except one, which concerns its future. “That is up to the 31 allies to decide”, he said. .