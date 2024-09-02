Bloomberg: Finland May Ban Russians from Buying Real Estate

Finnish authorities are considering a complete ban on Russians purchasing real estate, the publication reported Bloomberg.

According to Finnish Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen, this must be done because his country has NATO’s longest land border with its main adversary. The corresponding document will be submitted to the Finnish parliament by the end of the year. The rules prescribed in it will apply to citizens of states whose homeland “has violated the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of another state and may threaten the security of Finland.”

In addition, Finnish authorities want to explore the possibility of “more effective” expropriation and supervision of assets “of critical importance to public safety and security of supply.”

Bloomberg notes that the proposal to ban Russians from buying property in Finland comes less than two months after Finnish lawmakers passed a law allowing the deportation of migrants sent by Russia to its eastern border.

In late August 2024, University of Helsinki professor and geopolitical expert Tuomas Malinen said that Finland needs a new friendship treaty with Russia. According to him, the Russian authorities should be convinced that Finnish territory will under no circumstances be used to attack Russia.