Home page politics

From: Marcus Giebel

Press Split

The Netherlands is once again giving Ukraine hope that it will soon receive F-16 jets. However, another country is expected to make the first move.

The Hague – This letter is Volodymyr Zelensky would like to read it. Even though it is not addressed to him. But to the Second Chamber of the States General, one of the two chambers of the Dutch parliament. Content: the impending dispatch of F-16 fighter jets to Kiev in order to Ukraine War to be used against Russia.

Author is Kajsa Ollongrenwho has served as Minister of Defense of the Netherlands under Prime Minister Mark Rutte since January 2022. The news comes from July 1, one day after the cabinet handed over the office to the new government of Dick Schoof.

F-16 fighter jets for Ukraine: Netherlands clears way for first delivery

In the letter, Ollongren, a politician from the left-liberal D66, informed the members of parliament about the latest status regarding the total of 24 aircraft that are to be handed over. According to her, “the delivery of the first aircraft will take place soon.” The “required approval for the export of military equipment to Ukraine” has been granted.

No further details about this delivery will be disclosed, as the focus is on operational security and “agreements within the international coalition”. Any further progress will therefore be communicated confidentially.

Looking forward to reinforcements in air combat in the Ukraine war: Volodymyr Selenskyj can hope for deliveries of F-16 jets “soon”. © IMAGO / Depositphotos, IMAGO / ZUMA Wire



However, after a number of recent setbacks, it is a good sign for Zelensky and Ukraine that the deployment of F-16 fighter jets against Russia’s aircraft is getting closer. Denmark recently announced that from the new year, no more Ukrainian pilots will be able to be trained on US-made aircraft in Germany’s neighboring country.

Ukraine hopes for F-16 fighter jets: Are the US-made planes a game changer against Russia?

In addition, according to a report, there are more Ukrainian applicants for an F-16 training course in the USA than there are places available. This means that valuable time is at risk of being lost. On top of that, doubts are increasingly being expressed as to whether the F-16 jets could really have the influence on the war that was initially attributed to them. There was even talk at one point of a possible game changer.

The Ukrainians had placed particularly high hopes in the German Leopard battle tanks, for example. However, it quickly became apparent in the combat zone what a difference it makes whether the military vehicles are driven after extensive training or after a crash course due to the war.

Can already count down the days until F-16 jets fight in the Ukraine war: Vladimir Putin’s troops must prepare for a new weapon in the hands of the Ukrainians. © IMAGO / Depositphotos, IMAGO / ITAR-TASS



F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine this summer?

As with the Leopard, Zelensky and other Ukrainian leaders regularly insist that time is of the essence with the F-16 jets. At least the first pilots have now completed their training. In addition to the Netherlands, Denmark, Norway and Belgium have also declared their willingness to deliver. All of them are founding members of NATO. Training is also taking place in Romania, one of Ukraine’s neighbouring countries.

Ollongren had already spoken to European Pravda announced that the Netherlands will provide the first aircraft to Ukraine this summer. Denmark, which actually wanted to get started at the beginning of the year, will be the pioneer, and their country will then follow in a joint effort. All in all, observers expect that Kiev will receive a high double-digit number of F-16 jets. The 24 from the Netherlands will be joined by 19 from Denmark, 22 from Norway and 30 from Belgium.

Tanks, drones, air defense: weapons for Ukraine View photo gallery

So there is a much greater challenge looming for the Russian Air Force from Kremlin chief Wladimir Putin than in the first two years of the war. Until now, Moscow seemed to have the upper hand in the sky. And it didn’t always take the borders so seriously. (mg)