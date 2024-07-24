Home page politics

From: Lukas Rogalla

Press Split

The Baltic states of Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia are arming themselves and strengthening their borders. They fear that they will be Russia’s next target.

Riga – While the war rages on in Ukraine, the NATO about further potential attacks by Russia. It is Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia in particular that are raising the alarm. It is feared that they could be the next target of Vladimir Putin’s army. The Russian ruler is constantly threatening his neighbors in the west. And the Baltic states are considered extremely vulnerable due to their geographical location.

The states are preparing for the worst. The border installations are being fortified, more and more NATO soldiers are to be stationed on the eastern flank of the alliance. And Riga is now apparently taking concrete steps against Russian tanks.

“Dragon’s teeth” against Russia’s tanks: Latvia continues to expand border fortifications

“Latvia has begun to build defensive barriers on its border with Russia,” said Anton Gerashchenko, a former adviser to the Ukrainian Interior Ministry. on X claimedHe shared a video. “The so-called ‘dragon’s teeth’ were spotted near the easternmost Latvian town of Zilupe.” A request from Newsweek However, the Foreign Ministry in Riga initially left questions about the authenticity of the recordings unanswered.

“Dragon’s teeth” are sharp concrete blocks. They are also found in the thousands in Ukraine War to block the path of tanks and mechanized infantry. They were first used in World War II.

Latvia had already decided on any plans in March, as the news site Delphi reported. Around 303 million euros are earmarked for the facilities on the borders with Russia and Belarus. Additional defense facilities as well as ammunition and mine storage facilities are also to be built, reports Newsweek with reference to Latvian sources.

Latvia is securing its borders with Russia and Belarus – including with so-called “dragon’s teeth” (photo from Ukraine). (Symbolic photo) © Roman Pilipey/AFP / Gints Ivuskans/AFP / Montage: IPPEN.MEDIA

Preparing for attack from Russia and Belarus: Poland and Baltic states demand EU aid

In June, Poland and the Baltic ex-Soviet states Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia called for the EU to provide money for defense infrastructure on the borders with Russia and Belarus. The four states stressed an urgent need to protect the EU from military and hybrid threats. Around 700 kilometers of border with Russia and Belarus – including the exclave of Kaliningrad – are to be better protected.

Poland’s Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said in an interview with Picture said in the spring that he would “not be surprised” if Russia actually attacked his country. “Russia has attacked Poland many times in the 500 years of our history,” said the 61-year-old. This time, however, it would be different: “Russia would lose because we in the West are far more powerful than Russia. Today, Ukraine is not fighting alone. Unlike so often in the past, we would not fight alone.” Poland is currently upgrading its army – and the USA is also expanding its military presence in the country.

NATO: All members and expansion rounds View photo gallery

Germany also fears that Russia will target NATO in the coming years. Carsten Breuer, Inspector General of the armed forceshas once again and vehemently warned against a possible Russian attack under Putin on the military alliance in the coming years. Russia is currently directing its army towards the Westhe said to the Saxon NewspaperIn five to eight years, Breuer expects Russia’s armed forces to be so equipped in terms of material and personnel that an attack on NATO territory would be possible. (lrg)