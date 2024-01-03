Home page politics

From: Lisa Mahnke

NATO member states want to invest in better air defense – a billion-dollar business. How is the bulk purchase organized?

Luxembourg – Several NATO countries want to buy new Patriot missiles to strengthen their air defense. Up to 1,000 of the anti-aircraft missiles, worth a total of around $5.5 billion, are to be purchased, NATO's procurement agency (NSPA) said on Wednesday. Also the German one armed forces should receive defensive missiles of the “Patriot” type.

Patriot (“Phased Array Tracking Radar for Intercept on Target”) is one of the most modern air defense systems in the world. The defense missiles can be used to combat enemy aircraft, cruise missiles and ballistic missiles. The contract is one of the NSPA's largest financial procurements, it said notice. The Luxembourg-based agency also wanted to commission new suppliers. This also included test equipment and spare parts for future maintenance.

“Transatlantic defense cooperation” – Germany uses special funds for the majority of the purchase

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg welcomed the alliance partners' announcement: “This investment shows the strength of transatlantic defense cooperation and NATO's commitment to the security of our people.” Also in Ukraine war The Russian missile and drone attacks made it clear that modern air defense was of great importance.

Ground-based anti-aircraft missiles of the “Patriot” type. © picture alliance/dpa/PAP | Pavel Supernak

Germany was among the member states that contracted to purchase Patriot systems, according to the procurement agency. In 2023 the Budget Committee of the German Bundestag has already approved the purchase of 500 guided missiles with spare parts for the Patriot system, both for NATO and for the Ukraine war. 400 of the guided missiles were to be purchased through the Bundeswehr's special funds at a cost of around 2.4 billion euros.

Other countries interested – NSPA takes care of multinational logistics

The Netherlands, Romania and Spain were also among the countries interested in the Patriot missiles. In procurement, the NSPA primarily acted as a chain link between the various states in order to simplify cooperation. In addition to multinational procurement, NSPA also handles support and maintenance. “This contract demonstrates that NSPA, as the Alliance's key enabler, can successfully deliver effective and cost-efficient multinational solutions to nations while strengthening Europe's industrial capabilities,” said NSPA Chief Executive Officer Stacy A. Cummings.

Cummings continued: “The customer nations have achieved economies of scale, reduced their logistical effort and receive competent solutions and support in a proven, turnkey legal framework.” According to the NSPA, the production managers are a joint venture between the European manufacturer MBDA and the American defense company Raytheon, grouped under COMLOG GmbH. The production location will be Schrobenhausen, Bavaria, where the existing Patriot missiles have already been serviced. The production line would be new at this location. (dpa/LisMah)