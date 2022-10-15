14 nations to take part in NATO nuclear deterrence exercise Steadfast Noon in October

NATO’s planned Steadfast Noon exercise will take place in Europe from 17 to 30 October. This is stated in statement North Atlantic Alliance.

NATO Air Force to Conduct Dozens of Aircraft Nuclear Deterrence Exercises Over Northwest Europe Starting Monday, October 17, 2022 NATO statement

Earlier, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the alliance could only use nuclear weapons in “extremely remote” circumstances, stressing that the alliance would closely monitor Russia’s nuclear exercises.

Prior to this, the Secretary General refused to report specific measures that NATO would take if Moscow used nuclear weapons. He called this information a privilege that Russia will not receive.

Combat weapons will not be used

NATO said in a statement that military weapons will not be used in the planned exercises. The maneuvers will start on October 17 and will last until October 30, 14 countries and up to 60 military aircraft will take part in them.

Training flights will be carried out over Belgium, the North Sea and the UK.

The exercises are not related to current political events

The NATO statement emphasizes that the Steadfast Noon exercise is not related to current world events.

The exercises, which will take place until October 30, are planned, regular and are not associated with any current world events. NATO statement

Alliance Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced that NATO would conduct exercises on nuclear deterrence in spite of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine.

According to the Secretary General, this is a standard measure to make sure that nuclear deterrence remains safe, reliable and effective. Canceling long-planned exercises risks getting a wildly wrong message, he added.

The reaction of the Russian Foreign Ministry

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that Moscow is closely monitoring NATO exercises near the Russian borders. His words lead TASS.

According to the diplomat, the regular Steadfast Noon exercises involve working out the nuclear component, including in violation of the requirements (of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).

Ryabkov explained that the matter concerns the involvement of personnel from countries that do not have nuclear potential in training activities with nuclear weapons.

But this is only one small element of what NATO does on a regular basis. We, of course, are closely monitoring this and taking it into account in our approach to this topic and understanding of what may be happening on the NATO side. Sergei Ryabkov Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia

The diplomat added that the NATO exercises are not an emergency, they take place regularly. According to him, their importance cannot be underestimated, especially given the “aggressive nuclear rhetoric that Russia hears from Western adversaries.”

Earlier, the Deputy Foreign Minister reminded Washington of the Caribbean crisis and accused the United States of striving to gain decisive military-strategic superiority. According to the diplomat, the United States, just like during the Caribbean crisis, does not want to take into account Russia’s concerns.