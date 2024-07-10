US Secretary of State Blinken: The West will supply Ukraine with F-16 squadrons

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that the first batch of American-made F-16 fourth-generation multirole light fighters is already on its way to Ukraine.

Speaking at an event on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Washington, Blinken said the fighter jets were being transferred to Kyiv from Denmark and the Netherlands, with the F-16s “already on their way.”

These planes… will fly in the skies of Ukraine this summer Anthony BlinkenUS Secretary of State

He did not name the number of fighters heading to Ukraine, but it is known that Denmark and the Netherlands, together with Belgium and Norway, had previously promised to transfer more than 60 F-16 fighters to Ukraine this summer.

The US Secretary of State also responded to complaints from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in his statement. In his opinion, Kyiv receives enough support from its allies.

The West intends to supply Kyiv with squadrons of F-16 fighters

Earlier, Western countries announced that they planned to supply the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) with entire squadrons of fighters. A joint statement by the heads of the United States, Denmark and the Netherlands said that Copenhagen and Amsterdam, with the support of Washington, are planning to send modern F-16 fighters to Kiev.

We are committed to further strengthening Ukraine’s air force capabilities, which will include squadrons of modern, fourth-generation F-16 multirole aircraft. Joint Statement by the United States, the Netherlands and Denmark

In addition, the Dutch Ministry of Defense announced that Amsterdam would provide additional assistance to Ukraine for the purchase of weapons for the F-16. The amount of support will be 300 million euros, an amount in addition to the 150 million euros previously reserved for Kyiv.

Russia reacted to the fighter jet deliveries with words about the US leading a “war gang”

The Russian Foreign Ministry has responded to plans to supply American F-16 fighters to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said that the US is leading a “war gang”.

In turn, State Duma deputy Andrei Krasov assessed whether the F-16 could change the course of military operations in the special military operation (SMO) zone. In his opinion, the transfer of such aircraft is important for Kyiv, but these fighters are not new and have outdated characteristics. At the same time, Russia also has fighters and an excellent air defense system (AD) that is capable of dealing with these aircraft, the parliamentarian noted.

He added that the US “does not want the fire burning in Ukraine to die down,” but instead Washington should think about encouraging Zelensky to sit down at the negotiating table.