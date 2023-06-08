Home page politics

From: Fabian Mueller

Split

Former NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen (archive photo). © Soeren Stache/dpa

Former NATO Secretary General Anders Rasmussen has brought up NATO soldiers on Ukrainian territory. The reaction from Russia is meanwhile surly.

Brussels – Some NatoStates could station troops in Ukraine in the future if the USA, among others, does not give Kiev any concrete security guarantees. That’s what former NATO Secretary General Anders Rasmussen said before the alliance’s summit in Vilnius, according to the British newspaper The Guardians reported.

Rasmussen advises the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy above all on questions of a future intra-European security architecture. The current head of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, recently said that security guarantees for Ukraine were on the agenda in Vilnius, but only full members received full guarantees. That didn’t go down well in Ukraine.

Ex-NATO boss Rasmussen: NATO countries could station soldiers in Ukraine

Rasmussen then said: “If NATO cannot agree on a clear path for Ukraine, there is a possibility that some countries will take individual measures.” This would include Poland, which is “very committed to providing concrete assistance to Ukraine”, but also the Baltic States – “perhaps including the possibility of troops on the ground,” Rasmussen said. In France, too, there was a “dynamic behind this idea”.

However, Rasmussen also warned that pure security guarantees should not distract from the fact that Ukraine wants to join NATO. Some NATO member countries could use such guarantees to nip a genuine accession discussion in the bud.

NATO soldiers in Ukraine? Clear reaction from Russia

The reactions from Russia were surly. Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev wrote on his Telegram channel on Thursday: “Rasmussen used to not be a very smart man. And now he’s succumbed to doctrinal madness.” Now he said that NATO could send troops to Ukraine – “on their own initiative.”

Video: The big questions: peace in Ukraine, the future of NATO

Medvedev continues: “Was the population asked? Who of you wants war with Russia?” He threatens: “You want hypersonic attacks on Europe, right?” It would also “affect” the USA, writes one of the closest advisers to Russian President Vladimir Putin. He concludes his statement with the words: “This is what it means to be a freelance consultant for all kinds of greedy scum like Poroshenko (former Ukrainian President, Note d. editor) and other corrupt Nazis.” (fmu)