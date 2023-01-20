German Defense Minister Pistorius said that the decision to supply Leopard 2 to Kyiv has not been made

The issue of permission for re-export to the countries-owners of German Leopard tanks was raised during discussions during the meeting of the heads of military departments of NATO countries at the Ramstein base, but the parties could not make a unified decision on sending equipment in the interests of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). This was stated by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, reports Reuters.

“There are good reasons for supplying [танков]and there are good reasons against, and in view of the whole situation with the war, which has been going on for almost a year, it is necessary to weigh the pros and cons very carefully,” the minister commented.

Earlier, the German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung, citing its sources, wrote on what conditions German Chancellor Scholz agreed to supply Ukraine with Leopard 2 tanks. The newspaper reported that in a telephone conversation with Biden, the chancellor made it clear that Germany was ready to make concessions to the United States on the issue of military assistance to Ukraine, if Washington also starts delivering tanks.

German government spokesman Steffen Hebeshtrei denied this information. “There has never been an interdependence or requirement that one step must first follow in order for the next one to be taken,” he stressed.