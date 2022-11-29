NATO allies have agreed to continue to support Ukraine for as long as necessary. Such a statement on Tuesday, November 29, was made by Secretary General of the military bloc Jens Stoltenberg.

“NATO allies will continue to support Ukraine for as long as it takes. We will not retreat,” he told reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of the heads of foreign affairs agencies of the member countries of the organization.

Stoltenberg added that the countries of the alliance also agreed to work more closely with Kyiv.

Earlier on November 29, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced that the foreign ministers of the NATO countries at a meeting in Romania on November 29-30 will discuss assistance to Ukraine to restore the country’s critical infrastructure.

Prior to this, on November 27, Stoltenberg noted that military and financial support for Ukraine is costly for Westerners, but support for Kyiv needs to be increased. The NATO Secretary General made a special mention of Germany, praising it for supplying weapons to the Ukrainian side.

Meanwhile, China’s Global Times (Huanqiu Shibao) reported on Tuesday that NATO’s European members may cut aid and arms supplies to Ukraine because of their own attrition. As noted in the article, due to the fact that Europe is facing a difficult winter due to the energy crisis, the leaders of European countries do not want to exacerbate the current problem, as this may further affect their voter support in the elections.

On November 28, Polish Ambassador to NATO Tomasz Shatkowski said that against the backdrop of assistance to Ukraine, the warehouses of military equipment of the countries of the alliance began to empty. According to him, recently the NATO countries have reduced their activity in the supply of weapons to Kyiv.

Moscow has repeatedly condemned the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Back in April, the Russian Foreign Ministry sent a note to all NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Kyiv. The head of the department, Sergei Lavrov, in turn, noted that any cargo that contains weapons for the Ukrainian army will become a legitimate target for Russia.

On February 24, the Russian Federation launched a special operation to protect the Donbass, against which Kyiv has been conducting military operations since 2014.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.