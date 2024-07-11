NATO countries agree on 40 billion euros in aid to Ukraine in 2025

NATO countries have agreed to support Ukraine in the amount of 40 billion euros for 2025 alone, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said following a summit in the United States. This is written by RIA News.

According to him, the country’s further financial obligations will be discussed at the next summit in the Netherlands in June next year.

“The allies have agreed to provide aid at a minimum level of 40 billion euros next year,” he stressed.

Earlier, Reuters, citing sources, reported that the countries of the North Atlantic Alliance had agreed to finance military aid to Ukraine in the amount of 40 billion euros.

On May 31, Stoltenberg called for 40 billion euros to be allocated annually for Ukraine and proposed making such measures mandatory.