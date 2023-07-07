Home page politics

The flags of the Federal Republic of Germany and NATO are hoisted at the fence of the Schleswig/Jagel air base at the start of the international air force maneuver “Air Defender 2023”. © Gregor Fischer/dpa

In view of the Ukraine war, the NATO countries want to spend more on their defense in the future. Now the common goal is clear.

Brussels – In view of the threat from Russia, the NATO countries have agreed to tighten the common target for national defense spending. The 31 alliance members want to spend at least two percent of their gross domestic product (GDP) on defense in the future. She found that out German press agency on Friday (July 7) from alliance circles after the conclusion of a written decision-making process in preparation for the NATO summit next week.

The previous goal only stipulated that all allied states approach the benchmark of spending at least two percent of their GDP on defense by 2024. It was adopted at a summit in Wales in 2014.

New NATO target: Germany must increase spending – special funds should help

For Germany and almost 20 other NATO countries, the new target means that they will have to significantly increase their defense spending in the coming years. The Federal Republic recently increased its expenditure relevant to NATO by ten percent to around 64 billion euros. So far, however, the alliance has fallen far short of its target. According to current comparative figures, NATO estimates that Germany will achieve a quota of 1.57 percent this year.

With the help of a special fund for defense amounting to 100 billion euros, which was decided in the previous year, the two percent quota is now to be reached in 2024. However, it is unclear how things will continue once the special fund has been used up. According to a study by the German Economic Institute (IW), the share of GDP could fall back to below two percent as early as 2026. (nak/dpa)