Reuters: NATO allies reach agreement on defense plan against ‘Russian attacks’

NATO allies have reached an agreement on a plan to defend against “Russian attacks.” This is reported Reuters with reference to sources in diplomatic circles.

According to the interlocutors of the agency, the agreements reached mark a major shift in the policy of the North Atlantic Alliance, which is implementing such plans for the first time in more than 30 years since the end of the Cold War. It is noted that NATO member countries are ready to start implementing them, despite Turkey’s objections.

Earlier, German Defense Minister Annalena Berbock called Russia a threat to Europe. She also urged the Europeans to create a special security strategy to counter the Russian threat.