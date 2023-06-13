Tuesday, June 13, 2023
NATO coordination | Brigadier General: It is important that Finland did not get rid of its military capabilities

June 13, 2023
in World Europe
Finland military alignment into the military alliance NATO was formally completed in solemn ceremonies on Monday.

Commander of NATO’s transformation staff ACT (Allied Command Transformation), general Philippe Lavigne and the Commander of the Defense Forces, General Timo Kivinen signed a joint statement in the Presidential Palace, the president Sauli Niinistön at an event hosted by

The declaration officially ended the roughly 11-month process by which the Finnish Defense Forces have been brought into the NATO era.

Part of the work could only be done when Finland had become NATO’s 31st member in April.

President Sauli Niinistö speaking at the Presidential Palace on Monday. Picture: EMILIA ANUNDI / HS

“In Finland, NATO has gained an ally that takes its responsibilities and commitments seriously,” President Niinistö said when opening the event.

He repeated his previous words that Finland’s membership is not complete until Sweden’s membership is realized.

“Sweden’s membership is of the utmost importance for Finland, not only politically but also militarily,” Niinistö said.

On Monday, the Defense Forces flagged the NATO flag at their offices in honor of the event.

Coordination the goal has been to ensure that Finland has the ability to act as part of the joint deterrence and defense of the military alliance. All new member states go through a similar process.

Ten different areas have been dealt with during the work, including legislation, communication systems, logistics and medicine.

Representatives of both NATO and Finland underlined on Monday that for Finland, the work has been exceptionally fast due to Finland’s nearly 30-year NATO partnership.

ACT commander Lavigne described Finland’s membership as a significant change.

“Finland joining NATO is a significant change, a major contribution to our common defense and a decisive step towards restoring stability to Europe,” he said.

Lavigne recalled in his speech President Niinistö’s visit to ACT in Norfolk, USA and how they talked about their passion for team sports. Lavigne listed to Niinistö the similarities between his beloved hockey and working in NATO, from tenacious defense and strong confidence in the need for training.

“Cooperation makes us stronger,” he said.

The Brigadier General who represented ACT at the event also thanked Finland From Moschos Voudouris.

“It is very important that Finland did not get rid of its military capabilities in the past years like other countries,” he said.

Brigadier General Moschos Voudouris. Picture: EMILIA ANUNDI / HS

NATO representatives did not hear big development hopes for Finland in this context.

Defense Forces Commander Kivinen stated that the foundation of Finland’s defense will remain unchanged even in NATO.

He referred to the conscription-based system and the relatively strong defense forces required by the geographical location.

In NATO, Finland is committed to fulfilling its own obligations, he emphasized.

“NATO is built on the musketeer principle: one for all, all for one. We Finns understand this well and are committed to fulfilling our obligations.”

Although the formal coordination with NATO has now been completed, the work to transition to the NATO era will continue for years.

One thing that takes time is sending personnel to NATO structures. The need is estimated at more than a hundred officers. The idea is that 30 percent of the personnel would be filled in three years and 90 percent after six years.

Chief of Defense Forces Strategy, Lieutenant General Janne Jaakkola on Monday brought up acting as a host country in such a way that the forces of NATO countries have the opportunity to operate in Finland if necessary.

Until now, Finland has focused on relatively short exercises, he said. Now, as NATO planning progresses, it is also necessary to consider how reinforcements sent to Finland could be supported if necessary. According to Jaakkola, there are needs, for example, in infrastructure construction.

It’s a matter of reciprocally sending Finnish troops abroad.

Chief of Strategy of the Defense Forces, Lieutenant General Janne Jaakkola. Picture: EMILIA ANUNDI / HS

