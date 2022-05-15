The secretary general of the Atlantic Alliance, Jens Stoltenberg, considers a military victory for Ukraine over Russia possible. “Ukraine can win this war,” said the Norwegian politician, for whom Moscow’s plans to take all of Ukraine in a lightning offensive have failed, Russia has so far not achieved any goals and NATO is today stronger than ever.

“NATO as an alliance is today more current and important than ever,” said Annalena Baerbock, German Foreign Minister at a press conference at the end of the informal meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Berlin. Stoltenberg was optimistic about quickly overcoming Turkey’s reservations about requests to join the organization from Sweden and Finland and getting all member countries to defend a common position.

Turkey has made it clear that its intention is “not to block” the accession of the two northern European countries, until now neutral in the organization, stressed the NATO chief, who commented that they will respect “any decision” finally made by the authorities. from Stockholm and Helsinki.

Stoltenberg participated in the meeting by videoconference as he was quarantined in Brussels after contracting covid. The head of German diplomacy and host of the meeting pointed out that the member states of the Western alliance are ready to receive Sweden and Finland immediately and assured that both countries can already be considered members of the organization “without a card”, waiting for the entry petitions to be formalized and their ratification carried out. The entry of the two countries must be accepted unanimously by the remaining partners and be subsequently ratified by their parliaments.