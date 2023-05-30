AFPi

AFP https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/

5/30/2023 – 1:08 PM

Share



The decision on Sweden’s entry into NATO is “absolutely possible” to take place by the July summit in Lithuania, said this Tuesday (30), the secretary general of the Atlantic Alliance, Jens Stoltenberg.

The statement comes two days after the re-election of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, opposed to the Swedish candidacy.

“There are no guarantees, but it is absolutely possible to reach a solution that secures the decision on full membership” before the summit, Stoltenberg said during a press conference in Oslo.

This week, the Norwegian capital is hosting an informal meeting of foreign ministers from NATO member countries.

According to the leader of the organization, there is now a “window” of opportunity, “in particular, after the Turkish elections and with the constitution of the Turkish Parliament”. “Of course it’s possible,” he emphasized.

Turkey and Hungary are the only ones of NATO’s 31 members that have yet to ratify Sweden’s membership of the Alliance.

On a visit to Sweden, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed hopes for the European country’s integration into NATO in time for the summit.

“Now is the time to finalize Sweden’s accession” to NATO, Blinken said during a joint press conference with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson in the northern city of Lulea.

The Swedes initially aspired to join NATO at the same time as Finland, which officially became the 31st member of the military alliance on April 4.

With the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the two Nordic countries decided last year to abandon their traditional neutrality, concerned about their security.

Erdogan, who was re-elected to a new five-year presidential term on Sunday, blocked Sweden’s candidacy and accused Stockholm of giving refuge to Turkish opposition members and Kurdish activists from movements deemed “terrorist” by Ankara.

Stoltenberg said he had maintained “constant contacts with the Turkish authorities” to try to overcome the last obstacles to Swedish membership.

As the Turkish parliament is in the process of being constituted in Ankara, the Turkish chancellor will not attend the meeting. The meeting serves as a preparation for the summit in Vilnius, scheduled for July 11th and 12th.























