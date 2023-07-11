NATO | Confirming Sweden’s NATO membership is no longer a “technical issue”, says the Hungarian foreign minister

According to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Hungary does not want to be the last country to ratify Sweden’s membership.

Hungarian foreign minister Péter Szijjártó said on Tuesday on his Facebook pagethat the ratification of Sweden’s membership is no longer a “technical issue”.

Hungary and Turkey are the last countries that have not ratified Sweden’s NATO membership.

The Hungarian Parliament decided at the end of June that the ratification vote will be transferred for the autumn season. At that time, Turkey had said that it demanded more anti-terrorism measures from Sweden before ratifying the country’s NATO membership.

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan however, gave his approval for Sweden’s NATO membership on Monday evening. However, it is not clear when the Turkish parliament will vote on ratification.

NATO general secretary Jens Stoltenberg has told Hungary communicatedthat the country is not going to be the last country to ratify Sweden’s NATO membership.

According to the news agency Reuters, it is possible that the parliament will hold an extra session in the summer term, where it will vote in favor of ratification.

Also the president of Finland Sauli Niinistö took a stand on Tuesday to the schedule of the Hungarian Parliament. In Niinistö’s words, “scheduling is a bit of a political issue in Hungary.”

Hungarian president Viktor Orbán repeated, according to AFP, Vilnius on Friday NATO summit on the threshold that Hungary supports Sweden’s membership.

“If we see that we have something to do, we do it. Hungary is not known for chasing if a decision has to be made,” Orbán said, according to AFP.

Even in the spring, Hungary was still reluctant to ratify Sweden’s NATO membership.

In March, Orbán’s government published the text, in which Sweden was required to change the tone of relations between the countries before it could have accepted membership. Among other things, the government has claimed that Swedish politicians have told “blatant lies” about the state of the country’s democracy.

Swedish prime minister Ulf Kristersson said on Tuesday that he was happy with Erdoğan’s approval, but did not tell the media about a possible timetable for the final ratifications.

“This place was not really suitable for extravagant parties. However, we gathered the whole team in one meeting room and drank the beers,” Kristersson said, according to AFP.