NATO completed this Friday the most important air exercise in its history in Central and Eastern Europe, a demonstration of unity of its members in the face of possible threats from Russia.

“We wanted to show that these 25 different nations could operate together from day one, and we did,” said German air force chief Ingo Gerhartz.

Some 250 military aircraft from 25 NATO member and partner countries, including Japan and Swedena candidate for accession to the Alliance, participated in the maneuvers called “Air Defender 23” coordinated by Germany.

Up to 10,000 people participated in these exercises aimed at strengthening interoperability and protection against drones and cruise missiles in the event of an attack on cities, airports or ports located on NATO territory.

“These exercises have been a complete success, not only at the tactical level, but also at the organizational level,” Gerhartz said from the Jagel airbase in Germany’s Schleswig-Holstein region.

But these moves were also intended to send a message, particularly to Russia, explained US Ambassador to Germany Amy Gutmann.

“I would be very surprised if a world leader will not take note of what this demonstrates in terms of the spirit of this alliancewhich means the strength of this alliance, and that includes the lord [Vladimir] Putin”, the Russian president, assured.

Russia’s war against Ukraine mobilized the Western military alliance and led Finland and Sweden to apply for NATO membership.

AFP