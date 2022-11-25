NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday that Patriot air defense systems could be sent from Germany, a NATO member, to Ukraine.
“NATO allies have already been able to deliver various types of advanced air defense systems and also other advanced systems such as HIMARS to Ukraine,” Stoltenberg added.
“If there is a need to train specialists for the use of the Patriot system, this can be done within NATO countries, to avoid the deployment of NATO personnel to Ukraine to give instructions for the operation of the system, which could risk an escalation,” he added.
Stoltenberg referred to the training that the Ukrainians received on the Norwegian and American “NASAMS” system, and stressed that any decision to provide Ukraine with air defense systems is a national decision.
The Secretary-General of the Alliance had announced, earlier today, Friday, that NATO had provided Ukraine with jamming devices to defend against Russian drone attacks.
“The allies are providing unprecedented military support,” Stoltenberg said, referring to shipments of fuel and medical supplies.
The jamming devices are designed to help Ukraine fend off drone attacks against it.
The NATO Secretary-General said he would call for more contributions to Ukraine during the scheduled meeting of NATO foreign ministers next week in Bucharest, Romania.
#NATO #comments #granting #Ukraine #Patriot #air #defense #system
Leave a Reply